Golden State Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman garnering interest around the league but defending champs not taking calls yet

The Golden State Warriors assigned James Wiseman to the NBA G League following their win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. The latest rumors suggest that Wiseman is garnering interest around the league, but the Warriors are not taking calls just yet.

In an interview with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, a Western Conference executive revealed that there are teams interested in Wiseman. However, the executive added that the defending champions are not accepting any inquiries at the moment.

"If they start taking calls on him, there is going to be interest," the exec said. "As much as he has struggled, he has talent and might perform better in a different system. It just is a matter of when they decide they need to cut bait there and get someone who can help them now, or if they ever decide that at all."

The executive also noted that the Golden State Warriors could change their minds about James Wiseman. If the Warriors front office believes that they need to make a trade, they are likely to make Wiseman available.

"It would be an emergency type of situation, trying to trade him," the executive said. "But with the year Steph (Curry) is having, they have to be tempted to say they need help now and Wiseman is a good trade chip.

"They would have takers and they could get a guy who would help them to win now, that is for sure. But no one wants to trade a No. 2 pick away because you are in a short-term emergency."

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to bolster their depth and defense. The Warriors have been linked with Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons and Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.

How's Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman doing in the G League?

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman reacted positively to getting assigned to the NBA G League. Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in five games in Santa Cruz. The Warriors have a 2-3 record in that span, but the former No. 2 pick should have been more dominating.

In the Warriors' most recent game against the Stockton Kings, Wiseman was outplayed by Neemias Queta. He only had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but Queta put up 38 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.

The Golden State Warriors are slowly finding their rhythm after a slow start to the season. Wiseman will need to make adjustments if he wants to contribute to the Warriors' success.

