Golden State Warriors trade rumors: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green could be on trade block amid freefall

After an abysmal start to the season, the Golden State Warriors trade rumors are starting to pick up more traction, especially as we get closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Right now, the rumors are conflicting as the names of who is and isn't available seem to vary.

The most prominent name that comes up often is that of Andrew Wiggins, who is having the worst season of his career. Wiggins is struggling with career lows in both scoring (11.7 points per game) and 3-point percentage (29.8%).

However, as NBA analyst Shams Charania pointed out, every member of the Warriors (17-20) except for Steph Curry should be available.

Of course, this raises a challenging question for the Golden State front office. Are Klay Thompson and Draymond Green available for the right price? They have been with the Warriors since they were drafted and were both vital pieces to the four championships they won in the past decade.

Both players are at the point where they can be considered legends in the Bay Area and are likely to have their jerseys retired once they hang up their sneakers for good. However, their on-court performances this season have not been up to par with expectations.

Thompson is no longer the reliable perimeter defender that he once was, and his scoring ability is no longer at an elite level. Meanwhile, Green has hurt the team more than he has helped due to the two suspensions that he received this season alone.

With Steph Curry still playing at an elite level, the moves that the team makes by this trade deadline will be a major factor as it will determine if the Warriors can surround him with the right type of talent that can help him win another.

The Golden State Warriors can try to pursue a trade for Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors would have already recognized by now that their roster needs an overhaul if they aim to remain competitive. One of the things they need to look into is adding another star who can play next to Steph Curry.

One of the names that has been thrown into the mix for potential targets for the Warriors front office is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam is a two-time All-Star who is having a better season than Thompson or Green.

This season, he is averaging 22.2 ppg, 5.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game. He is also among the most efficient scorers in the league as he has converted on 52.5% of his shot attempts, which places him at 31st in field-goal percentage leaders this season.

Adding a reliable scorer like Siakam will certainly alleviate some of the pressure on Curry and could help the Warriors make a push in the second half of the season. The question is, can they put together a satisfactory trade package for him?