Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Which team is the better fit for Paul Millsap?

Paul Millsap is one of the few good veterans still available on the free agent market, and according to Mike Singer, Denver Post Nuggets reporter, the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are interested. Which NBA contender is the best fit?

Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency. Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source. — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 20, 2021

What does Paul Millsap offer?

The 2006 2nd round pick out of Louisiana Tech spent his first 7 seasons in Utah, the 4 in Atlanta and the last four in Denver. The 6'8" 246 pound forward has averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 1052 games overall. Paul Millsap gives your front line strength, stability and durability. He's made 34% of his threes, shot 49% overall and hits 72% of his free throws. Paul Millsap will defend the post and push whoever is in front of him out to the perimeter if they allow it. That's why they call him The Anchorman.

Paul Millsap is also a pretty good passer that could make all the difference in spot minutes starting and definitely the second unit. Picks and pops he'll surely do as well.

‘16 Paul Millsap is pretty underrated. Mans was a very good playmaking big (at least statistically).



86th pctl. in passing efficiency

83rd pctl. in passing versatility

95th pctl. in box creation



(relative to bigs that played at least 800 minutes in 2016) pic.twitter.com/ROD2jpp8L3 — bmore (@bmore_bfree) August 21, 2021

He's reliable, and seems to be that guy that fits almost everywhere. Where should he go though?

Golden State?

Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the projected starters for 2021-22. Drafting the versatile and raw Jonathan Kuminga and the possible signing of Paul Millsap would give Golden State a stout line on both units. The Warriors relied on rookie James Wiseman a little too much, and to get the most out of Draymond Green's prime, giving him all the help he can get would go a long way in the playoffs. Paul Millsap would be a nice defensive addition and would hit that big shot ever so often, and on a team of shooters, imagine the confidence.

Brooklyn Nets?

Putting Paul Millsap beside Nic Claxton or even Blake Griffin in spots would help Brooklyn shed the dredded soft defensive tag that the Nets might have to wear until they win a championship. Teams ate up the Nets down low with capable centers, and adding Paul Millsap provides a toughness and depth to compete with the front lines within the Atlantic Division.

Where does Paul Millsap want to go?

It's been reported that Millsap wants to head to Brooklyn to play alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. He'd benefit Brooklyn the most, so it makes sense. He has been to many places and has played in many playoff games. Going to the Nets would pad his stats, so to speak with all the up and down stuff, and rebounds should definitely be at a premium both offensively and defensively.

Verdict

Paul Millsap is a big man that definitely does big man things, and if you couple him with the muscle Nic Claxton has put on this offseason, Brooklyn will be set. As Brooklyn looks to show and prove last year's exit to the champion Milwaukee Bucks was a fluke, signing a vet like Paul Millsap would add to that professional ambition in a strong statement type of way. It's an extremely difficult task to stop the likes of Joel Embiid and the other formidable front lines in the Eastern Conference. With that being said, it's Nets or bust.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar