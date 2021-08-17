A closer look at Jonathan Kuminga's stats for the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Summer League, and what they can hold for his future

If it all goes well, Jonathan Kuminga, the 7th pick in the NBA Draft, will be seen as a NBA G-League success. His stats with the Ignite were pretty good: 15.8 points and 7.2 boards to go along with stellar defensive play. Shooting 38% leaves room for improvement, yet as talented as Jonathan Kuminga is, he can’t have it all can he?

During NBA Summer League play, Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 boards – on 37.3% shooting. He has a few spectacular dunks and gifted passes everyone is noticing. If he continues to develop, we could see a second coming of the Golden State Warriors sooner rather than later.

How the experts view Jonathan Kuminga

From NBA Draft historian Matthew Mauer:

“Kuminga is a raw prospect from a long view perspective. He’s still learning the game and understanding what his strengths and weaknesses are as a player. Offensively he’s not quite a shooter and needs to refine his ball handling ability. From the short view, he gives the Warriors something they have missed when Iggy (Andre Iguodala) left. Defensive versatility on the wing. He’s also an above average passer who really improves his court vision in the G-League.”

Oh my what a pass by Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/jb7bAe87DH — Alex. 🦅💵 (@Dubs4O8) August 16, 2021

Could you imagine a talent like Jonathan Kuminga driving in the middle of the floor with that vision? On that team? The options; the advantages he’ll have giving any young player confidence on the floor? Defenses will have to stretch to either stop his rim attacks or attempt to alter his passes to teammates running to the three-point line.

As the Golden State Warriors reload, Jonathan Kuminga will be just another unexpected gem the Dubs have in tow.

NBA watchout.

How many minutes will Jonathan Kuminga command early?

Mauer continues: “I think in his rookie year he could see 10-15 minutes a game. The big payoff with Kuminga is the future. At 18 years old (19 when season starts) he is just scratching the surface. The Warriors, in the great tradition of well managed teams, are continuing to stack talent despite the team’s immense riches.”

Riches are right. As Golden State eventually becomes healthy, the time Kuminga has on the floor will prepare him for those flurries the Warriors go on at times. Those early minutes will be why he has so much confidence late in the season as surely the Dubs challenge for top Western Conference playoff seeding.

Jonathan Kuminga landed in the right spot

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Meyers and his player personnel staff have seemingly hit another home run on draft day. Jonathan Kuminga fits into the Dubs scheme, and while the onus is on capitalizing on the primes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the drafting of Jonathan Kuminga says the future is now. He and Moses Moody have landed fortuitously that's for sure.

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

How good will Jonathan Kuminga become?

You've heard the comparisons to Kawhi Leonard, and while it remains to be seen if Jonathan Kuminga ascends to the excellence of the superstar Leonard, surely everyone in Oakland are excited to see what Kuminga is capable of. He'll be tasked to defend stretch 4's as well as the bevy of talented NBA small forwards because he can do so much defensively. What his early Summer League stats show is a confidence. A confidence to get to the rack, shoot the three and facilitate when necessary. It appears the Golden State Warriors have potentially landed another yet another king piece. A king piece pushing the Dubs into an exciting NBA future.

The thing is, this king is by way of Congo.

Stay updated with the latest NBA trade rumors with Sportskeeda. Catch all the action here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar