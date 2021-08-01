Taking a detailed look at 2021 NBA Draft's #7 pick, Jonathan Kuminga: Player profile, skills, and fit with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga as the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. After the OKC Thunder selected Josh Giddey, Warriors GM Bob Myers was on the clock and apparently the team didn't need time to think as Kuminga, widely regarded as a top five pick, was still on the board undrafted.

The Golden State Warriors selected a teenager with raw skills to help Stephen Curry contend for championships and naturally, not many people were happy about that. Apparently no future trades are on the books regarding the rookies and the team intends on keeping the players. Only time will tell whether the front office made the right decision.

Player Profile: Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga with the G League Ignite

Jonathan Kuminga started playing basketball in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the age of two and eventually moved to the USA to play high school basketball. He was a consensus five-star recruit in the 2021 NBA Draft and was arguably the best small forward in the class. He played for the G League Ignite for a year after forgoing his college eligibility.

The Congolese player averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per game for the G League Ignite last season.

Kuminga was named the MVP of the "Slam Dunk to the Beach" event when he played in high school after dropping 40 points, a single-game record for the event.

He impressed scouts all around the league but his talents are still very raw and he will certainly take time to develop into an All-Star caliber player in the NBA.

Jonathan Kuminga's Skillset

Jonathan Kuminga at the 2021 NBA Draft

Jonathan Kuminga was the highest-ranked forward in the draft class. At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Kuminga is the ideal small forward for a traditional lineup and can occasionally play center or power forward if asked to do so in a small-ball setting. He is an explosive athlete who can get to the rim with authority given his ball-handling abilities and agility. He can get his own shot anywhere on the floor but he still needs seasoning and reps to improve his efficiency.

He is a great first-read passer but often gets unnerved when his first instinct isn't available. Kuminga's large frame and athleticism allows him to bully players and his occasional pump fakes and crossovers gets defenders perplexed.

Kuminga's size and strength also make him elite on the other side of the floor. He can stop wings and forwards but also clamp smaller guards on the perimeter if he dedicates himself to it. If he trains with an excellent work ethic and develops his game, it isn't far-fetched to say that he can make an NBA All-Defensive team.

How does Jonathan Kuminga fit with the Golden State Warriors?

Jonathan Kuminga with the G League Ignite [Source: Golden State of Mind]

Jonathan Kuminga is certainly a questionable choice for the Golden State Warriors. He is an 18-year-old player with no college experience and raw skills. It is inconceivable to many analysts and fans that the front office would choose to draft yet another inexperienced teenager when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all above 30 years old.

He is drastically away from the Warriors' core three's timeline and many have questioned whether he might be a trade asset and not a player they'll keep on the roster.

Nevertheless, he is still the highest-ranked small forward in the draft and his addition gives the Golden State Warriors size and rebounding. We have also seen players who develop at a higher pace because they'll be playing for a championship-contending team. Kuminga knows he will be asked to contribute right away and not have time to develop at a steady pace. He spoke about his fit with the Warriors, saying:

"As long I grow around Steph Curry, Klay, Draymond Green, I feel like my game can go from the bottom to the top in a couple months."

He will be the ideal backup to Andrew Wiggins in the frontcourt and just as we saw with James Wiseman, Draymond Green's mentorship will drastically improve Kuminga's defense and court awareness. We cannot expect him to start as the starting lineup of the Warriors is already set. However, he could be a great Sixth Man for the roster while occasionally starting whenever Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins aren't available.

