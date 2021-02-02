Houston Rockets have multiple suitors for P.J. Tucker | NBA Rumors

The Houston Rockets are once again leading the headlines in the NBA Trade Rumors. This time, the rumors involve their veteran forward, P.J. Tucker.

P.J. Tucker has been heavily linked with a departure from the Houston Rockets for quite some time. It now appears that those rumors may be coming true as both the Rockets and Tucker are not opposed to parting ways.

P.J. Tucker has become increasingly frustrated with how the team has handled his contract situation, dating back to last season. He felt insulted by the Houston Rockets' decision to delay his contract extension.

With Tucker set to become a free agent at the end of the season, the Houston Rockets are looking to make a move before the trading deadline rather than risk losing their veteran forward for nothing in return.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared the Rockets asking price in return for the 35-year-old:

"The word on the street that I heard that has been floated [for P.J. Tuckers value]: they either want a first-round pick or three seconds."

Windhorst went on to say that the Philadelphia 76ers, along with many other franchises, would be interested in working out an arrangement to trade for P.J. Tucker.

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Houston Rockets

This season, Tucker is averaging 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 45.3% shooting while converting 39.1 percent of these shoots from beyond the arc.

However, the power forward's abilities go beyond just the stat sheet, and multiple championship-contending teams have expressed interest in trading for him.

Along with Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets have increased interest in the 12-year forward, as he would be a huge asset for them defensively, via HoopsHype.com.

Once the Harden trade was completed, NBA analyst Michael Scotto revealed how an NBA executive thinks that the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics could use a player like P.J. Tucker. His defensive ability would be able to offset players like Giannis and Durant.

The Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors, the team who drafted him, fancy someone of Tucker's playing ability but have yet to make contact with the Houston Rockets.

Regardless of who ends up signing P.J.Tucker, they are signing a great role player who still has a lot left in the tank and can immediately impact a team at a championship level.

Definitely feel that not enough is being said about PJ Tucker — a guy who feels he’s been given the short end of the stick for a few seasons — still going out every night and playing 30 minutes and working hard. — WOW. (@DreamShakeSBN) January 29, 2021

