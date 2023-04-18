Houston Rockets rumors: Formerly suspended Ime Udoka to be interviewed for vacant head coaching position

Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is set to be interviewed by the Houston Rockets for its vacant head coaching position. The formerly suspended coach was fired by the Celtics in February and is now free to sign with any NBA team.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are set to interview Udoka on Wednesday. This was despite Udoka's previous violation of Celtics' team policy, which resulted in a year-long suspension. The punishment ended when Boston parted ways with Udoka in February.

In his lone season in charge of the Celtics, Udoka led the team to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Boston was optimistic about their chances entering this season, but that all changed when Udoka was caught violating the team's policy.

On the other hand, Houston Rockets beat reporter Ben DuBose claimed that the favorites to be named as the team's next head coach are Frank Vogel and Ime Udoka. The Rockets have already interviewed Vogel, while Udoka is scheduled on Wednesday.

"I do believe that Frank Vogel is a very clear candidate, and perhaps the front runner at this stage, to be the successor to Stephen Silas as head coach of the Rockets," DuBose said.

The Rockets parted ways with Silas at the end of the season, declining his contract option for next season. Silas had a 59-117 record in his three seasons coaching the Rockets. The Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the past three years.

Houston Rockets to pursue James Harden this summer

James Harden playing for the Houston Rockets

James Harden has a player option for next season, which means he can opt out of his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Houston Rockets are ready to pursue Harden in the offseason if he becomes a free agent.

Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the feeling is mutual between Harden and the Rockets. While the former MVP is focused on helping the Sixers win the championship, Houston allegedly knew that a reunion in the summer of 2023 was in play when they traded him.

The Rockets have not shown a lot of improvement during their rebuild. Jalen Green has shown flashes, but continues to make questionable plays. Alperen Sengun has been compared to Nikola Jokic, but has not been given the green light to take over.

Jabari Smith Jr. had a good rookie year, but could have used a veteran presence. The addition of Harden would give the Rockets a real playmaker that could move the rebuild back into schedule.

