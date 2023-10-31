Is James Harden going to Lakers? Looking at rumors around Philadelphia Sixers superstar joining LeBron James in LA

James Harden to the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the recent trends in the NBA arena. The Beard has asked for the trade this offseason and right now things are not in his favor. Earlier, it was reported that Harden met with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and expressed his desire to come back and become the scoring champion again.

After Udoka’s decline, Harden was linked to the Los Angeles Clippers, which already seems like a failed attempt. Now the 10 x NBA All-Star is being linked to the Lakers.

Several NBA analysts and insiders have already suggested a mock trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers.

There have been suggestions of including D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Future Draft Pick to trade for Harden. Although the Harden trade to the Lakers might be plausible on paper, there has been no news of any of the teams involved in any conversation.

The possibility of Harden going to the Lakers is very thin at the moment. Neither of the teams has shown any interest in the potential trade.

As great of an offensive player as Harden is, there seems to be a wide consensus among NBA pundits that the team does not trust the 2018 MVP. In his last three seasons, he has already asked for a trade three times. He constantly seems to have problems with the management.

Can the James Harden trade make the Lakers a title contender?

Whatever image James Harden might be carrying around for himself right now, there is no denying that he is a legendary floor general. Since 2015, Harden has not played a season for an offense that was ranked lower than 7th, except for the 2021–22 season.

His offensive skills, especially breaking the defense, are on par. He is a master when it comes to making pocket passes.

Perhaps the biggest fortune-maker would be Anthony Davis. AD would be a perfect fit with Harden for a pick-and-roll. Beard has never been paired with a wide receiver like Davis in his career and his addition would be devastating for opponents.

Moreover, pairing Harden with LeBron James would only make the Lakers more lethal. Both of these players are some of the best when it comes to hunting switches.

Moreover, his presence is something that the Lakers miss right now the most. He rarely misses games due to an injury, which is very critical. Unlike Davis, the former scoring champion doesn't get injured easily. Davis is a wide receiver and Harden would be a perfect fit to elevate his offensive stats.