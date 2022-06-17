LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Front office exploring trade options for Gary Trent Jr., Lakers hunting for a second-round pick in the upcoming draft, and more - June 16, 2022

The LA Lakers are dealing with a lot of uncertainty this offseason. LeBron James' future is up in the air while it looks like Russell Westbrook will be staying with the team.

They have to figure out a roster before the start of training camp, and they also don't have draft picks. The Lakers have to find suitable players to complement their stars while hoping that their core can remain healthy.

Moreover, Anthony Davis revealed that he is training with famous shooting coach "Lethal Shooter" to improve his jump shot for next season. He shot 18.6% from 3-point range last season.

Let's take a look at a few more news stories and rumors around the Purple and Gold.

Darvin Ham seeking advice from legendary coach Bill Bertka

New head coach of the LA Lakers Darvin Ham.

Darvin Ham was seen talking to legendary coach Bill Bertka at the training facility. Bertka is a revered NBA personality who won 10 championships with the LA Lakers, seven as an assistant coach.

Bertka was on the bench when Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West went on a 33-game win streak during the 1971-72 NBA season. He was involved in all the chips in the Showtime Era. He won his last ring when the late great Kobe Bryant defeated their archrivals in 2010.

The LA Lakers posted a picture on their social media handles showing Darvin Ham having a "session" with coach Bill Bertka.

LA Lakers trying to orchestrate a Gary Trent Jr.-Talen Horton-Tucker swap with Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are eyeing Toronto Raptors scorer Gary Trent Jr. this offseason to improve their wing depth. According to Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the Raptors are interested in Talen Horton-Tucker and a potential trade will be involving him.

Another name that has been mentioned is Kendrick Nunn, who didn't play a single game for the Lakers last season.

Deveney wrote:

"One Eastern Conference executive weighed in: 'The pick is the key thing, if the Raptors think that pick is going to be valuable, and it might very well be. Then, it makes some sense. Horton-Tucker and Nunn, you assume he is going to play again and be a pretty good bargain.

"The Raptors like Horton-Tucker. Remember, they wanted him in the Kyle Lowry deal that fell through with the Lakers. It is hard to say what kind of future Trent is going to have there, if they’ll pay him. So if they can get assets back now, it is something to explore."

LA Lakers pursuing a second-round pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft

NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The LA Lakers infamously don't have any trade capital, and their chances of acquiring younger players are slim. They received the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft lottery but had to send that pick to New Orleans.

They now don't have any picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft and are hoping to receive a second-round pick as part of some trade.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers could try to strike a deal with either the Detroit Pistons or Atlanta Hawks.

As per recent reports, both teams are open to the idea of trading their second-round picks. Pistons have the 46th overall pick while the Hawks have the 44th. Fischer wrote:

"The Lakers are widely known to be pursuing a second-round draft selection. The Hawks (No. 44) and Detroit Pistons (No. 46) have picks in the 40s that are considered available, sources said."

