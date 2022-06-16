LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: LA Lakers keeping tabs on Gary Trent Jr., also seeking a second-round draft pick, and more | June 15th, 2022

Despite the ongoing NBA Finals, the LA Lakers find themselves in constant chatter as they continue their search for players to improve their roster.

After letting go of Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma (in the trade that landed Russell Westbrook) and with Anthony Davis missing 42 games, defensive lapses arose.

The Lakers, 33-49 this season, had to play with the likes of journeyman forward Stanley Johnson and undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves. The severe lack of experienced wing players will continue to hurt the Lakers with their current roster.

We look at some of the rumors surrounding LA, their hopes for the June 23draft and the free-agent class.

Gary Trent Jr. is a valuable prospect if the Lakers are ready to trade picks

Gary Trent Jr., left, and Malik Monk, right.

The Lakers have entertained the idea of trading to get Gary Trent Jr. last season as well. But as reported by Sean Deveney of heavy.com, the Lakers might be in for a trade if they agree to include future draft picks. According to Deveney, an Eastern Conference executive said:

“The pick is the key thing. If the Raptors think that pick is going to be valuable, and it might very well be, then it makes some sense. (Talen) Horton-Tucker and (Kendrick) Nunn – you assume he is going to play again and be a pretty good bargain. (via) heavy.com

The Trade Deadline @_TradeDeadline



Source: "The Lakers had called and poked around on [Gary Trent Jr] last year when they were dangling their Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick package throughout the league." (via @MikeAScotto Source: hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… "The Lakers had called and poked around on [Gary Trent Jr] last year when they were dangling their Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a first-round pick package throughout the league." (via @MikeAScotto)Source: hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… https://t.co/fGsacPQSuW

"The Raptors like Horton-Tucker. Remember, they wanted him in the Kyle Lowry deal that fell through with the Lakers. It is hard to say what kind of future Trent is going to have there, if they’ll pay him. So, if they can get assets back now, it is something to explore.”

Trent, a Toronto Raptors, guard averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assits on 41.4-38.3-85.3 shooting splits this season. He had a season-high 42 points against the Houston Rockets. Trent played in 70 games, starting 69.

The LA Lakers are aggressively trying to buy themselves into the second round of the 2022 draft

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, and Darvin Ham, right.

The LA Lakers are "widely" considered to be in the running to snatch a second-round draft pick in the 2022 draft. With the draft about a week away, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has reported that the Lakers will perhaps look to trade for the No. 44 and No. 46 picks:

"The Lakers are widely known to be pursuing a second-round draft selection. The Hawks (No. 44) and Detroit Pistons (No. 46) have picks in the 40s that are considered available, sources said." (via) Bleacher Report

In the same article, Fischer alluded to the prospect of Zach LaVine re-signing with the Chicago Bulls. The contract, as reported by Fischer, is a five-year deal with a value of about $200 million.

This shoots down any prospective trade that brings LaVine to the Lakers. That's something that was rumored after reports of "LaVine's return to Chicago not a slam dunk" came out.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with Chicago, per B/R's @JakeLFischer LaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with Chicago, per B/R's @JakeLFischerLaVine is eligible for a five-year deal totaling roughly $200 million https://t.co/Ih4DBaGrFz

Colin Sexton another prospect for the LA Lakers in the offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers v LA Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Colin Sexton is another player the LA Lakers are looking at as their offseason target, as reported by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire:

"As an interesting aside, Sexton is now represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul, in my opinion, is the best agent in the game today, and along with David Falk of Michael Jordan fame, one of the top two or three agents in NBA history. (via) Hoops Wire

"Paul gets things done for his clients and is always willing to work with teams. Do not underestimate his role in helping to bring a 2016 championship to Cleveland.

"Garland and Sexton share an agent. Garland became the face of the Cavs. The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, who plays Sexton’s position. And Sexton is drawing plenty of interest — with a few league sources telling me even LeBron James' Lakers are interested. (That’s not happening, but explaining why is another full day of Dribbles.)"

Sexton averaged 16.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 2.1 apg on 45-24.4-74.4 shooting splits in 11 games this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far