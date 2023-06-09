"LeBron is running the Lakers" - Colin Cowherd warns Purple & Gold of signing Chris Paul

Chris Paul is reportedly being waived by the Phoenix Suns. If this happens, Paul could end up with the LA Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the conference finals. They were swept by the Denver Nuggets. A large part of the blame can be placed on D'Angelo Russell and his poor shooting display. With Russell becoming a free agent, the Lakers could explore other options.

Chris Paul is a likely candidate for the Lakers' point guard search. However, Chris Paul is 38 years old and has been injured often in the past few years. Colin Cowherd reports that it would not be wise for the Lakers to sign Paul.

"The last thing in the world the Lakers need is another old star that gives you 53 games. It would be a mess in Los Angeles... If this thing gains any steam at all, LeBron is running the Lakers."

The Lakers' co-stars Anthony Davis and Lebron James have missed a significant number of games over the last few years. Adding Chris Paul into this mix would only make the Lakers a more unstable and slower team. Moreover, James himself is getting old and cannot carry the load he once could.

Yet, James and Paul do have a strong friendship and are both a part of the banana boat crew. If somehow Paul does end up on the Lakers, it could be because of a push from Lebron James.

With Chris Paul on the Lakers, it could be a repeat of the entire Russell Westbrook situation where Lebron reportedly pushed to acquire him. Cowherd believes that Rob Pelinka should not go ahead with bringing Chris Paul to the Lakers. Chris Paul would do well on a young team, but not on the Lakers who have an aging star in Lebron. The move to bring Paul to the Lakers could deter their playoff chances.

Could LeBron James bring Chris Paul to LA like he did Westbrook?

After winning the NBA title in 2020, the Lakers fell short the following season, losing in Round 1 to the Phoenix Suns. With Lebron James' father-time clock ticking and the Lakers allegedly missing out on signing other potential superstars, James reportedly saw Westbrook as an opportunity. At the time, it was reported that James put heavy pressure on the front office to sign Westbrook to form a Big 3 in LA. Lebron reportedly even met Russell Westbrook along with Anthony Davis at James' house prior to the signing.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

This move, of course, in hindsight turned out to be a complete disaster. It came to a point where the Lakers were reportedly considering buying Russell Westbrook out of his $47.1 million contract. Stephen A. Smith was quick to single out Lebron for the position he put the Lakers in.

"Oh by the way LeBron, you had Kyle Kuzma," said Smith. "You had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They were members of the championship team, who by the way can put up buckets from the perimeter."

"And you were one of the people that encouraged the Lakers to unload that, so you could get a brother in Russell Westbrook that you yourself [were] on the court in Houston, in the bubble, in the playoffs, against them saying, 'He with us.' Every time he had the ball. Rob Pelinka, I don't give a damn about his contract extension, [he's] got to do something about this roster."

Luckily, the Lakers were able to get out from under Westbrook and make a decent season out of an all-time bad 2-10 start. However, going forward, Lebron James and the Lakers' front office have to be extremely careful in who they choose to bring on board.

