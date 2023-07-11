NBA 2K24 player ratings: 10 players who're expected to get highest ratings in the game

NBA 2K24 will be the next phase of the popular basketball video game franchise, and plenty of interesting snippets have been revealed to the fans. This includes pre-orders and fan-favorite features like crossplay on the next-gen consoles. However, 2K Sports has remained tight-lipped about who will be the best players in the game.

There have been plenty of speculations about who could make it to the top 10 in terms of overalls. The fight will be quite intense, as some big names are in the fray. It includes champions, MVPs, and more, but nobody can claim anything with certainty until the developers hand out the official list. That said, here are the 10 names who are favorites for the top 10 overalls in NBA 2K24.

Who are the best candidates for the top 10 overalls in NBA 2K24?

The best hint for the top 10 positions regarding overall ratings for NBA 2K24 can be derived from the same situation in NBA 2K23. Most names who made it to last year's list will retain their position. This is due to their performances in the recently concluded NBA season.

Ronnie 2K 2K24 @Ronnie2K Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least Our core fans know that any rating you see this early is wrong. Let us get through Summer League at least 😂

Nikola Jokic C - 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo PF/C - 96

Luka Doncic PG/SF - 96

Joel Embiid C - 96

Kevin Durant SF/PF - 95

Stephen Curry PG/SG - 95

Jayson Tatum PF/SF - 95

Damian Lillard PG - 95

LeBron James SF/PF - 94

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG/SG - 94

Nikola Jokic could certainly become the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24. He was sublime in the regular season, as many fans believe he should have been the MVP. However, he saved his best for the last and was rewarded with the finals MVP. Many fans expected him to be the face of this year’s game before Kobe Bryant was revealed.

The closest competition to Jokic could be Joel Embiid, the regular-season MVP. However, “The Process” came short in the playoffs, which saw his side getting an early exit.

Ultimately, the confirmation about the top 10 will come once 2K Sports reveals the official list. So far, there hasn’t been any hint about when that might be, so readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account.

