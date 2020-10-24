NBA Draft 2020: Deni Avdija could be the critical secondary playmaker that the Golden State Warriors need

As the NBA Draft 2020 draws closer, NBA trade rumors about the probable picks that various franchises could make in the lottery have gained momentum. Championship contenders, the Golden State Warriors, who possess the second pick, are no exception in this regard.

The Warriors, who have reportedly been on the fence about how to use their pick, could even pick a prospect on draft night. While many fans from around the NBA expect the Warriors to opt for James Wiseman, the best fit for the franchise could be a prospect who is not nearly as illustrious.

On that note, let us have a look at why the Golden State Warriors need to pick Deni Avdija with the second overall pick in NBA Draft 2020.

NBA Draft 2020: Deni Avdija has high two-way potential

Deni Avdija, a 6' 8" small forward who is a smart reader of the game, has drawn comparisons with Luka Doncic, and justifiably so.

Much like Doncic, Avdija is a master of angles. He is not very athletic but is incredibly crafty. His handling of the ball allows him to create space for himself, while his court-vision gives him the ability to pick passes that no opponent sees coming.

Avdija's scoring is versatile; the player is an above-average inside scorer and is elite from the outside. Considering his abilities, Deni Avdija could quite easily become one of the most elite shooters in the NBA as he has a very functional post-up offense.

The Warriors reportedly worked out Deni Avdija today, and were "blown away" after their in-person meeting 👀 https://t.co/hD8mPM7GcX pic.twitter.com/8J1oYhz6tc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2020

His defense, though, is what has impressed countless NBA insiders. While Avdija isn't an elite individual defender, his defensive contribution for the team is outstanding both on the inside and outside. He is impressive in clutch situations and has good timing on the block.

Avdija is exactly the kind of player the Golden State Warriors need in its roster. Especially with Klay Thompson coming back from an ACL injury and Draymond Green regressing, the team needs a player who can be an impact at both ends. In that regard, there aren't many with better two-way potential than Deni Avdija.

NBA Draft 2020: The Golden State Warriors need a secondary playmaker

The Golden State Warriors need a secondary playmaker.

Draymond Green has been on the decline for a while now, which does not augur well for the Golden State Warriors' prospects, especially since he has been the franchise's prime playmaker.

While the 30-year-old's performances are expected to improve next season due to the return of stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the writing is on the wall for the Golden State Warriors. Not only do they need more youth and depth in their squad, they also need a playmaker who can take over from Green.

Teams and executives are confused about what the Warriors will do in the draft. Who fits better, Deni Avdija or James Wiseman? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/L5ftGAsBLh — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) October 23, 2020

As already mentioned before, Deni Avdija has an incredible offensive skillset. Labeled as arguably the craftiest player in the NBA Draft 2020, Avdija has immense offensive IQ. He can break down defenses with his handling of the ball and has a vision that is second only to that of Lamelo Ball in the upcoming draft class.

However, that is not all. Deni Avdija has all these qualities along with the ability to shoot at an elite level and create his own shots. If his game could spill over seemlessly to the NBA as many would hope for, Deni Avdija could be a significant upgrade on Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors.

The array of skillset that Avdija possesses is more wide and versatile than arguably that of any other prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020. For that reason, drafting Deni Avdija at number two could turn out to be a worthy investment for the Golden State Warriors.