NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks among many teams interested in Devin Vassell, experts believe that Saddiq Bey could be the perfect pick for Boston Celtics

With the NBA Draft 2020 getting closer with every passing day, trade rumors about teams interested in various prospects have only ratcheted up in recent weeks. On that note, we take a look at some major draft news about the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So without further ado, let's get started.

NBA Trade Rumors: The New York Knicks are among the many teams interested in Devin Vassell

Devin Vassel has attracted interest from several teams in the lottery.

According to reports pertaining to the NBA Draft 2020, Devin Vassell has attracted interest from almost all the teams in the competition who have a top-ten pick, with the New York Knicks also joining the fray.

Vassell is a 6' 6" shooting guard who can shoot lights out from behind the arc, create his own shot and even has the potential to be an elite facilitator in the NBA.

“Inside the lines, he wakes up mad every morning. He knows every guy that was ranked ahead of him. He’s got a long list and he’s marking them off. He remembers."



Devin Vassell's coach at Florida State weighs in on the Knicks' draft target (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/DpEzrUpn15 pic.twitter.com/ACHmwBi9R9 — SNY (@SNYtv) October 26, 2020

Devin Vassell's numbers were outstanding in college, with the Florida State player averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 41.5% from behind the arc.

Given his skill set and potential, it is no wonder to see that many teams in the NBA are after the services of the 20-year-old. It will be interesting to see which team he eventually ends up playing for next season.

Advertisement

NBA Draft 2020: Experts opine that Sadiq Bey could be the perfect pick for the Boston Celtics

Saddiq Bey could be the perfect pick for the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics were very impressive during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals despite being one of the youngest teams in the competition. However, a glaring weakness in the team was the lack of scoring off the bench, something Saddiq Bey could fix immediately if he joins the Celtics.

Bey is a smooth 6' 8" forward who is a very versatile scorer and has shown the potential to make an immediate impact. Moreover, as the prospect is an unheralded one unlike others in his class, Saddiq Bey could fall to 14th, where the Boston Celtics could pick him up with no hassles whatsoever.

Despite many opining that the NBA Draft 2020 is a weak one, there are a plethora of hidden gems beyond the top five picks that NBA teams and insiders are only now starting to discover, with Saddiq Bey most definitely being one of them.

Advertisement

NBA Draft 2020: Obi Toppin will reportedly have a private workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Obi Toppin could have a private workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Jersey.

Obi Toppin, another highly-anticipated prospect in the NBA Draft 2020, has many teams drooling over him. However, the 6' 9" power forward could only fall so far down on draft night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, nevertheless, are in a solid position to draft the 22-year-old player, as the franchise has been awarded the fifth pick in this year's draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly 'high' on Obi Toppin, per @NBADraftWass pic.twitter.com/QevrUmF7Lp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2020

According to reports, representatives of the Cavaliers will travel to New Jersey, where they are scheduled to hold a private workout with Obi Toppin.

So far, the prospect has been called a very safe bet for any franchise. That is because his inside and outside games are top-notch, while his qualities on the defensive end are also incredible.

Considering the imbalance in the current Cleveland cavaliers roster, the franchise could use a player like Obi Toppin next season.