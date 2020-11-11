NBA Free Agency 2020: League insider highlights Fred VanVleet's importance, with rumors surrounding his future increasing day by day

With NBA free agency 2020 set to begin on 20th November, teams are lining up players who can improve their roster and help them compete for next season's NBA championship. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is arguably the most sought after NBA free agent this offseason. VanVleet's three-point shooting and ball-handling make him an attractive option for teams that are looking to add experienced starters to their roster.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Richard Jefferson and Amin El-Hassan discuss Fred VanVleet's importance

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Fred VanVleet has established himself as a solid roster piece for the 2019 NBA Champions, Toronto Raptors. The diminutive point guard was a big part of the team's championship run in 2019, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. VanVleet's ability to hit three-pointers at high-volume saw him nail down the starting spot in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Fred VanVleet is expected to use NBA free agency 2020 to land a 4-year contract in the range of $80 million. Toronto Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri is not expected to meet the player's demands, as the Raptors tax bill is already extremely high.

This means VanVleet could be headed to a new destination in NBA free agency 2020, and 'The Jump' guests Amin Al-Hassan and Richard Jefferson pointed out that acquiring the title-winner could be a smart move. Al-Hassan quoted-

"Regardless of where he ends up but if Toronto loses Fred VanVleet, that's a big loss. He could be a key piece of the puzzle somewhere else."

Fred VanVleet has been heavily linked to the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons in NBA free agency 2020. Both teams are currently rebuilding and VanVleet's presence would bring experience and leadership. However, his CV also warrants interest from contending teams like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ranking the Top 50 NBA free agents



1. Anthony Davis

2. Brandon Ingram

3. Fred VanVleet

4. Danilo Gallinari

5-50: https://t.co/eNAbHUPVrF pic.twitter.com/EAqH590BQ3 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 10, 2020

Fred VanVleet has two choices in NBA free agency 2020 - look for a larger and longer contract which would pay him more money, or aim to land on a contender and compete for a second NBA title.

New for @ForbesSports: Taking a look at 20 players the #Knicks could and should target in free agency, led by Fred VanVleet, Christian Wood and Jerami Grant. https://t.co/ORu24mHoE1 #NBA #NBATwitter #NewYorkForever — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) November 10, 2020

