NBA Free Agency 2020: Montrezl Harrell heading to the LA Lakers, Dwight Howard moves to the Philadelphia 76ers 

NBA Free Agency 2020 has officially begun, and multiple big names from around the league have already moved to different teams this off-season. The Atlanta Hawks have looked to be aggressive during this period, and as per reports, are going after multiple high-profile players.

This update will cover news on this team, along with multiple others from around the NBA. Without further ado, let's get started.

NBA Free Agency 2020: LA Lakers make unexpected move for Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers reportedly bring in Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

According to reports, Dwight Howard will be moving to the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA Free Agency 2020. This move came as a shock to many. The 34-year-old was expected to stay with the LA Lakers for at least another year, despite his higher contract requirements.

In fact, the star had even spoken out on his desire to stay with the historic franchise, but it seems like the Lakers were not ready to heed to the player's demands.

With the Philadelphia 76ers looking incredible during the reign of Daryl Morey as general manager, the NBA community is excited about how Dwight Howard will fit into this team next season.

Clippers players are 'legitimately shocked' Montrezl Harrell signed with the Lakers, per @Farbod_E pic.twitter.com/VDZeOUvHTy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2020

Another stunning deal during NBA Free Agency 2020 is Montrezl Harrell's move to the LA Lakers. The 26-year-old has reportedly signed on a two-year deal with the Purple and Gold, with the second year being a player option.

Advertisement

With the loss of Dwight Howard, it was imperative for the LA Lakers to get a big man that can come off the bench and protect the paint as well as the 34-year-old did this past season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Danilo Gallinari to sign with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings offer De'Aaron Fox max extension

De'Aaron Fox

Experts have speculated endlessly on where Danilo Gallinari would end up next in NBA Free Agency 2020. And according to recent reports, it appears to finally have been decided.

Insiders have reported that the 32-year-old will be moving to the Atlanta Hawks this off-season. The franchise has offered the player a three-year, $61.5 million contract as per rumors.

The Hawks are a very young franchise that is brimming with talent but needs leadership. It will be interesting to see how far Danilo Gallinari can guide this team next season.

Advertisement

Danilo Gallinari is headed to the Hawks on a three-year, $61.5M deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ZoIl9tDdzS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020

Insiders have also reported that De'Aaron Fox is set to accept a max contract from the Sacramento Kings during NBA Free Agency 2020. This report hardly comes as a surprise to the NBA community. There were rumblings and rumors that the star guard would only be willing to stay in Sacramento if he was offered a max extension.

And with the Kings' franchise point guard now happy, the team can now focus on building a team around him, and could look to dive into NBA Free Agency 2020 for the pieces the team needs ahead of next season.

Also Read: NBA Free Agency 2020: Carmelo Anthony could be a very positive addition to the New York Knicks this off-season