Few NBA players have seen their stock shoot up as Fred VanVleet has. The diminutive guard was an integral part of the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA championship victory and followed it up with a strong 2019-20 season. With NBA free agency 2020 slated to begin on November 20, VanVleet has addressed the speculation around his future by dropping a big hint about his offseason decision.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Fred VanVleet opens up about his future on JJ Redick's podcast

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Fred VanVleet is one of the few top-level options in an otherwise weak NBA free agency 2020 class. He is the only unrestricted free agent starting point guard available and is expected to command a significant upgrade on his previous contract. VanVleet was vocal of his demands on the latest episode of JJ Redick's popular podcast 'Old Man and the Three'. He quoted,

“I don't owe an explanation to anyone. I’ve won a championship, now it’s time to cash out. Teams can tell you that they value you a lot, but until they show the numbers, then you know what that means.”

Fred VanVleet remains a key part of the Toronto Raptors set up and is the perfect example of the team's gritty approach. Despite being an undersized starter, he makes up for his lack of size through his defense and high-volume three-point shooting.

When asked about his commitment to the Raptors, Fred VanVleet said -

"I don't have anything left to prove in Toronto. I don't need to show anyone that I can win. I wasn't a lottery guy, I am not a max guy."

Reports suggest that the Raptors will attempt to retain Fred VanVleet by offering to add performance-related clauses in his upgraded contract. This could significantly increase the appeal of the new deal. However, with other teams potentially offering more guaranteed money, it looks like Fred VanVleet is set to leave Toronto.

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Fred VanVleet has been heavily discussed in NBA free agency 2020 rumors, with reports linking him to the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, among other teams. VanVleet has made it no secret that he expects an offer in the range of 4 years and $80 million,

"I'm gonna see the offers on the table. I know what I'm worth. I'll pick up the best offer that is on the table."

Fred VanVleet began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors and has improved in every statistical category since his rookie year. From averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals in his first season, he averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 2019-20.

Fred VanVleet Could Command $25M-$30M Per Season In Free Agency https://t.co/QsmeE5LkvG — RealGM (@RealGM) December 3, 2019

Fred VanVleet's skill set makes him an excellent fit for multiple NBA rosters. After a productive stint with the Toronto Raptors, the Wichita State alum has the chance to build his legacy, as he looks to move to a new destination in NBA free agency 2020.

