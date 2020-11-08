In the ongoing NBA off-season, teams across the league are looking to strengthen their rosters by bringing in the right personnel. In this regard, cap space and trade assets are the most important resources a franchise can have in the off-season. The ones having both in abundance have been the subject of a plethora of NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Five teams that could dominate this off-season

With the 2020-21 NBA season likely to be a tussle between a few key contenders, we take a look at the five teams that are the most well-positioned to have brilliant off-seasons. On that note, let's get started.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Large swathes of the Milwaukee Bucks' off-season is likely to revolve around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signing a supermax contract extension. That is because the 'Greek Freak' has been linked with various NBA trade rumors, with teams like Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks reportedly interested in his services.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks do have the opportunity to make an NBA trade for a star player who could be partnered with Giannis Antetokounmpo. That could bolster the Bucks' hopes of ending their recent postseason woes and make a deep run in the playoffs next season even if they don't manage to go all the way.

After successive disappointing exits in the NBA playoffs, the Bucks are expected to make moves for one of Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday or Victor Oladipo. Though the franchise doesn't have the most enticing package of assets to include in a deal, they may not need an overwhelming offer to land any of those three players.

MIL won't trade Giannis if he turns down extension https://t.co/KOjlJdb2cJ — Rotoworld Basketball (@Rotoworld_BK) October 19, 2020

#2 Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are a young team on the rise. Furthermore, no team has more cap space than the Atlanta Hawks, who could spend up to $42.9 million this off-season to land their key targets.

Considering their significant cap space, the Hawks have expectedly been a part of multiple NBA trade rumors, as head coach Lloyd Pierce looks to add the right personnel to complement the dynamic duo of John Collins and Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks: Analyzing a trade of the No. 6 pick for DeMar DeRozan (via @LarryH718) https://t.co/OLapbwT1BO — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) November 2, 2020

The Hawks could certainly benefit with an NBA trade for their number 6 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, one who could immediately bolster the franchise's hopes of making the playoffs next season.

The Eastern Conference team can afford to be extremely flexible this off-season, which makes them one of the teams to watch out for before the start of the next season.