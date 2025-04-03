NBA Offseason Rumor: Kevin Durant to reunite with ex-OKC Thunder teammate on Suns this summer

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are the favorites to land veteran All-Star guard Russell Westbrook in the 2025-26 NBA season. According to BetUS Sportsbook and Casino, the Suns are the leading team in acquiring the current Denver Nuggets backup. This could mean a reunion for Westbrook and Durant, teammates for eight seasons with the OKC Thunder.

The 2017 MVP is still under contract with the Nuggets and has a $3.4 million player option he can exercise over the summer. BetUS Sportsbook and Casino predicts that Westbrook could look for a new team following his time in Denver.

With the Nuggets, Westbrook has been the team's sparkplug, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 70 games.

While there have been plenty of rumors that KD will possibly leave the organization next season, there have been talks that he could continue his career in Phoenix. The Ringer's Logan Murdock wrote that the two-time champion is open to returning to the Suns in the 2025-26 season.

“The book isn’t closed on Durant returning to the Suns next season," Murdock wrote. "League sources suggest that Durant, who will be eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return. Booker says he’d be excited to continue playing with his idol."

The rumors that Durant isn't interested in the Suns anymore after how he was treated at the trade deadline. He was blindsided by the organization when they attempted to make a roster change by trading him for Jimmy Butler.

Trading the 15-time All-Star wasn't the original plan for Phoenix. Instead, they wanted to trade Bradley Beal. However, the no-trade clause in his contract prevented the organization from orchestrating such a move at the trade deadline. This led them to turn to KD since Devin Booker is considered an untouchable player.

Kevin Durant is among the players the Suns could trade over the summer

For the first time since 2020, the Phoenix Suns have a non-winning record. According to NBA insider John Gambadoro, Phoenix could look to move multiple players over the summer, including Kevin Durant.

"It's not just Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal... Nick Richards, you gotta look at Cody Martin, do you wanna keep Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale, do you wanna try to move them... the coach Mike Budenholzer - should he stay or should he go?" Gambadoro said on Thursday's "Burns and Gambo Show."

The current campaign has been a disappointment for Phoenix. Last year, they had 49 wins with their "Big Three." This time, however, they're set to miss the playoffs and don't even have a shot at being in the Play-In Tournament. The Suns have a 35-41 record as the 11th-placed team in the Western Conference.

