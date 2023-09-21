NBA Rumors: 10-year NBA veteran keen to join Boston Celtics or Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics have an open roster spot heading into training camp. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, will have a few open roster spots if they acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Austin Rivers is interested in joining the Celtics or the Heat.

In a recent appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Rivers shared that he called Celtics president Brad Stevens about the possibility of joining the team. Boston dealt Marcus Smart in the offseason, while the team's relationship with Malcolm Brogdon is on the rocks due to a failed trade.

"I told him I'd love to be a part of the team," Rivers said. "He said a lot of positive things. We'll see if that's something that will come to fruition. I've always loved Brad. I've always been a fan of him."

The Boston Celtics have a thin backcourt, with Derrick White as the expected starting point guard. White is not really a point guard, so stars such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could get more looks as a playmaker next season.

Malcolm Brogdon is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, while Payton Pritchard is a good backup. They have one more roster spot open and should take a look at adding another guard like Austin Rivers.

In addition to the Boston Celtics, Rivers also expressed interest in joining the Miami Heat if they acquire Damian Lillard. The Heat will have a lot of open roster spots if they pull off the Lillard deal. They are likely to take a look at veterans such as Rivers to strengthen their depth.

Boston Celtics' busy offseason

The Boston Celtics were pretty busy this summer, trading Marcus Smart in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis and two first round picks in the deal. They also signed Porzingis a two-year, $60 million extension.

Boston then gave Jaylen Brown the largest contract in NBA history, signing him to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension. The Celtics also drafted Jordan Walsh, who looked like the steal of the 2023 NBA draft following his performances at the Summer League.

The Celtics have 20 players heading into training camp, with one more roster spot open. 11 players are signed to a guaranteed contract, including newly-signed free agent Oshae Brissett. Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk and Luke Kornet are on partially-guaranteed deals, so they have a strong chance of making the final roster.

JD Davison, Neemias Queta and Jay Scrubb have locked in the team's three allotted two-way contracts. And finally, Taylor Funk is on an Exhibit 10 deal and DJ Steward signed a training camp contract.

