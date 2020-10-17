NBA Rumors: 3 teams that should target Rajon Rondo in the offseason

Rajon Rondo recently opted out of his player option with the LA Lakers and is set to become a free agent. Coming off of an incredible season with LeBron James and crew, Rondo will garner interest from multiple teams around the league. In case the LA Lakers cannot retain him because of their cap space limitations, here are 3 interesting destinations the 34-year-old could find himself at as per some recent NBA trade rumors.

NBA Rumors: 3 teams who will be interested in signing Rajon Rondo in the offseason

Though Rajon Rondo is way past his prime, he is still one of the best playmakers in the league. He has a high basketball IQ and can be the backup floor general on any team. Given the demand for playmaking guards like him, here are 3 teams that'll pursue the 2-time champion in the offseason.

#3. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic - Game Four

The Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for a playmaking guard ever since their disappointing exit from the 2020 NBA playoffs. They want to add a veteran who could run the point and take some pressure off of Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoulders.

I suspect he'll stick around on the Lakers for more $$$ but... Rondo on the Bucks would be interesting to see. https://t.co/ui0p9jMNqd — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) October 15, 2020

Though Rajon Rondo might not be the missing piece that could help them get a championship, he'll be a valuable addition to their bench. The Bucks can get a player who can be the floor general when Giannis is on the bench and they don't have to break the bank in free agency to do so.

#2. New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Whenever a big name enters the free agency market, there's a good chance that the New York Knicks will be in pursuit. The Knicks have already shown interest in adding Chris Paul this year and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest Rajon Rondo is also on their radar.

According to @LegionHoopsRoss, the Knicks are expected to pursue Rajon Rondo in free agency. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2020

Though the Knicks won't help Rajon Rondo in competing for a title, they aren't crippled with salary restrictions like other title contenders. Having already won 2 rings in his career, getting a big check from the New York Knicks might be something the 34-year-old considers in the upcoming offseason.

#1. LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Despite having no dearth of talent on their roster, LA Clippers lack the leadership to help keep the team's chemistry intact. Kawhi Leonard, the best player on the team, is not a vocal leader who can lead by example.

Rajon Rondo can help the LA Clippers on and off the floor and can be a mentor to the youngsters on the team. Given the Clippers' financial situation, Rondo might be the best player they can add without going overboard on their cap space.

