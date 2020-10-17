The Minnesota Timberwolves are all set to turn their fortunes around and be a legitimate playoff threat in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season. With D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns already on their roster, they got their much-needed lottery luck this year and ended up with the No. 1 draft pick. In this article, we'll take a look at 3 of the most valuable assets for the Timberwolves based on some recent NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Options: 3 best assets for the Minnesota Timberwolves going into the 2020-21 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been clear about their approach in the offseason.

NBA trade rumors suggest that they want to add another star who would help them win immediately. They're not in a mood to wait for their youngsters to develop and will play an active role in the upcoming trade market.

Here are their 3 best assets going into the 2020-21 NBA season:

#3. Jarrett Culver

2019 NBA Draft

Jarrett Culver was one of the most promising prospects in last year's NBA draft and the Minnesota Timberwolves ended up landing the rookie via a trade from the Phoenix Suns. But Culver's first season in the league has been below-par and he hasn't lived up to the expectations.

Despite a disappointing start, Culver has shown some promising signs on either ends of the court, and teams around the league might be willing to take their chances in his potential. If not by himself, Culver will definitely add value as part of a trade package with other players.

#2. Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

As bizarre as this may sound at first, there are reasons to believe Karl-Anthony Towns might end up leaving the Wolves this offseason. A recent NBA trade rumor indicated that the 24-year-old might be looking at other destinations.

According to @SKORNorth, a “really good player that knows KAT really well” told an Agent that Karl-Anthony Towns “is as good as gone” from Minnesota. 👀



(h/t @TheNBACentral) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 24, 2020

If Towns is frustrated with the front office and is looking to join another team who would help him compete for a championship, it would instantly make him the biggest trade asset in the market. But it's still a highly unlikely scenario and Karl-Anthony Towns would mostly give it another go with the Timberwolves alongside his good friend D'Angelo Russell.

#1. 2020 No. 1 draft pick

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

Even though the 2020 draft class isn't as exciting as the previous year's, there are some draft prospects with superstar potential. Multiple teams are ready to pay a high price to land players like LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to make the most out of this demand.

Timberwolves, Warriors and Cavs all appear willing to move down or out of first round in search of immediate help. https://t.co/i5UgJRwK52 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 16, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed their desire to move down the draft order in order to get a star who could help them win next year. The next few days will shed more light on how the Wolves deal with the No. 1 pick as we approach an exciting NBA offseason.

