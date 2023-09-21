NBA Rumors: 8x All-Star set to work out with Draymond Green and Chris Paul with Warriors decision looming

Draymond Green and Chris Paul put their beef aside for a workout together on Monday. Green and Paul are planning to do it again and have reportedly invited Dwight Howard. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Warriors' decision regarding Howard is looming.

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Warriors are likely making a decision about Howard as soon as possible. Regardless of what Golden State does, Howard is expected to join Green and Paul in their workout in Los Angeles.

"Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors," Dumas wrote. "A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond and CP3 on Thursday."

The Golden State Warriors brought in Dwight Howard for a two-day process and workout to see if he could occupy the backup big man role. Kevon Looney is the only center in the Warriors roster, with Draymond Green serving as the backup or the small ball center.

According to Hoop Rumors, the Warriors are looking to add a big man to one of their two open roster spots. They were reportedly interested in JaVale McGee before he joined the Sacramento Kings, as well as Harry Giles, who just signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State are also looking at free agent centers such as Dewayne Dedmon and Derrick Favors. Dedmon played for the Heat and Sixers last season, while Favors last suited up for the OKC Thunder during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Draymond Green using Chris Paul as motivation for next season

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a very interesting trade in the offseason, acquiring Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Paul is one of the greatest point guards ever, but he'll be the second-oldest player in the NBA next season.

CP3 is also prone to injuries and doesn't have a really great relationship with Draymond Green. The former Defensive Player of the Year even opened up about it after the Warriors acquired Paul. However, it seems like Green is using Paul as fuel next season.

In an interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk last week, Draymond Green is motivated to win an NBA championship for Paul. The "Point God" doesn't have the ring, in large part due to the Warriors.

"We've got new faces in and I'll be straight-up about it," Green said. "My goal this year is to help Chris Paul get his first championship. That's my goal. It's not redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

