NBA Rumors: Analyst predicts scenario where Pelicans deal Zion Williamson to capture Cooper Flagg in 2025 Draft

Zion Williamson has not lived up to the hype for the New Orleans Pelicans since he has not stayed healthy enough to get results. The Pelicans are currently the second-worst team in the NBA, so they have a chance to get the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Ad

According to The Athletic's Emile Nuh, basketball analyst Bryce Simon predicted New Orleans would be a good fit for Cooper Flagg. The Duke standout will likely be selected first in a talented class, which includes Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

"It could be the Pelicans… how funny would that be?" Simon said. "You move on from Zion (Williamson), the most recent big-time Duke guy, for Cooper Flagg. Then you let him, Trey Murphy (III) and (Yves) Missi and whoever else. … You let those guys build out this thing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Williamson was linked to several NBA rumors at the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. Instead, New Orleans decided to part ways with Brandon Ingram by trading him to the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans had terrible luck with injuries, with Williamson dealing with hamstring issues again. Dejounte Murray missed the early parts of the season with a hand injury before going down with a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot at the end of January.

Ad

The good news for New Orleans is the rise of Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi. They are solid building blocks if they could get Flagg. Williamson has been great if he's healthy, but the problem is he has not stayed healthy outside of last season's 70-game campaign.

Ad

In addition to Williamson, the Pelicans' other trade assets include Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum. Murray could also attract interest, though his value should be at an all-time low due to his recent injury.

NBA draft expert compares Cooper Flagg to Zion Williamson

The Athletic's resident NBA draft expert Sam Vecenie compared Cooper Flagg to fellow Duke product Zion Williamson on a recent episode of the "Game Theory" podcast. Vecenie explained that Flagg might have a higher floor than Williamson, who has not stayed healthy for most of his NBA career.

Ad

"Cooper Flagg’s floor is so much higher than what Zion's is," Vecenie said (Timestamp: 19:00). "I guess Zion's ceiling is a little bit higher, but I don’t know how much higher. It’s not like crazy, crazy, ridiculously higher. It was higher, but when you throw in the floor, I don’t know, man. If you made me bet right now, I will have a higher grade on Cooper than I did on Zion."

Ad

Zion Williamson was once touted as the next face of the NBA when the New Orleans Pelicans selected him first in 2019. However, injuries have kept him from reaching his potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback