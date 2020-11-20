NBA Rumors: Analyzing the various options Gordon Hayward will have after declining his player option

Gordon Hayward took the NBA fraternity by storm recently after declining his $34.2 million player option. The Boston Celtics' small forward has been the subject of various NBA rumors, and there is major speculation about what his next step will be. In this article, we will take a look at some options that the former Utah Jazz man will have in front of him.

NBA Rumors: The options for Gordon Hayward this offseason

Gordon Hayward is a versatile option to have on the team and can be the third or even the second-best option for a franchise. On that note, let's take a look at the franchises he could join this offseason:

#1 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Per the latest NBA rumors, the New York Knicks are prime candidates to land Gordon Hayward's signature this offseason, and it's understandable given their roster construction.

The Knicks need a small forward who can take up playmaking responsibilities and share the scoring load with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Hayward seems like the perfect fit for the popular franchise.

The Knicks are aggressively pursuing Hayward, who has the talent and ability to be the primary initiator on offense for the franchise in the years to come. This will certainly be an interesting prospect for the forward to consider.

The New York Knicks reportedly have trade interest in Gordon Hayward if Boston decides to move him, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/GBENOdmVeV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2020

#2 Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Per NBA trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks are also expected to be aggressive this offseason, and Gordon Hayward has emerged as a possible trade target for the franchise. The Hawks lack a threat at the forward position, as the squad is filled with guards and frontcourt players.

Lloyd Pierce's men have a great young core and need a veteran presence, both on the court and in the locker room. This could help their cause of finishing higher in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks need a scoring threat in their starting line-up, as Trae Young is often tasked with getting the points and is often double teamed in the process. Gordon Hayward is just the player they need in their squad, as the forward is an efficient shooter who can score in different ways.

Yahoo Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are in play to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. https://t.co/fYmu59Cu30 pic.twitter.com/EscHXCnSJn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 17, 2020

#3 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

The Boston Celtics actually stand the best chance of getting Gordon Hayward back, considering the relationship he shares with the franchise and head coach Brad Stevens. Hayward has had a below average career so far with the Boston Celtics due to injuries and spells of poor form.

However, the former All-Star showed some promise last season as a starting small forward, racking up 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in just 33 minutes of playing time.

Gordon Hayward has the ability to emulate that kind of form for the Celtics again next season. The franchise should certainly take a punt on the forward and bring him back for another year.

