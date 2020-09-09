NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks planning to aggressively pursue a trio of role players as reinforcements for next season

With the completion of NBA draft lottery last month, the teams started to assess their off-season targets keeping the picks and cap space in mind. NBA trade rumors have already hit the internet, with star players speculated to move to championship contenders. Atlanta Hawks is projected to have the most cap space in the league when free agency starts.

NBA Trade Rumors: Three-point shooters are Atlanta Hawks' priority this off-season

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks are planning to make major moves this off-season. With generational talent Trae Young at point guard, the Hawks will look to add handy role players around him to help the team make a championship run next season. The Hawks roster also has talent in other positions with power forward John Collins and shooting guard Kevin Huerter having starting roles.

According to NBA trade rumors, head coach Lloyd Pierce wants to sign a three-point shooter who can play off the ball and complement Young's skillset. Hawks were the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA this season. Another glaring issue is that the Atlanta Hawks lack perimeter defence, so it looks likely that the Eastern Conference team is going to sign a three and D player.

Also read:NBA Trade Rumors: Reports indicate Minnesota Timberwolves will be aggressive to get the maximum benefit from their No.1 draft pick

'The Athletic' suggests that the Hawks will be looking at Joe Harris of Brooklyn Nets and Davis Bertans of Washington Wizards. Harris is a free agent this off-season and is a capable three-point shooter. Bertans, on the other hand, could be an expensive option for the Atlanta Hawks because he will earn around 16-18 USD per year. A second barrier could be the fact that Bertans plays the power forward position, at which Hawks' rising star John Collins starts.

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

NBA trade rumors doing rounds in the media also indicate towards the Hawks signing European star Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento Kings. Bogdanovic is an able scorer who will be looking to be a part of an exciting project. If Hawks make him the right offer, they could end up with an effective role player.

Advertisement

When you see the temperature drop below 80 degrees 😁 #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/0LDW2BUjuv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) September 8, 2020

Lloyd Pierce has stated that he wants to see the Hawks in the playoffs in the coming season so we can expect them to make multiple acquisitions before the trade deadline ends. General Manager Travis Schlenk will have an enormous task on hand of putting the right talent around Trae Young.

Also read: NBA News Update: NBPA's opens 'America's safest school' in the bubble, AD and Harden get reprimanded with retrospective fouls