NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis follows LeBron James in committing to LA Lakers long-term with a 5-year $190M contract in the pipeline

The LA Lakers have had a superb offseason so far, and it was made even better by their talisman LeBron James signing a two-year, $85 million extension recently. The other big task for the LA Lakers' front office is getting Anthony Davis to sign a max contract. Let's check what the latest NBA rumors tell us on that subject.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis finalizing a five-year, $190M max contract with the LA Lakers

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, star power forward Anthony Davis is looking to finalize a five-year, $190M maximum contract with the LA Lakers. These NBA rumors prove that the dominant big is set to commit his long-term future to the 17-time NBA champions, and the deal is expected to be inked as soon as today.

As per NBA rumors, the deal includes an early termination option prior to the fifth season in 2024-2025. However, Anthony Davis signing this max contract means the LA Lakers have ensured that they will have him for most of his prime years.

The power forward played a pivotal role in the LA Lakers hanging banner number 17 in the rafters, as he displayed his versatility and ability on both ends of the floor during last season's playoffs.

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis signing new contracts cap off an incredible offseason for the LA Lakers. The franchise have shown that they have one of the best, if not the best front offices in the league.

Rob Pelinka and co added Dennis Schroder, reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell, and veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews this offseason. This has made the Lakers considerably stronger than last season.

The training camp starts soon, and the new NBA season kicks off on 22nd December, which will officially be the beginning of the LA Lakers' title defense. The reigning champions - led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis - are set to face stiffer competition this time around.

Rivals like LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have made some major acquisitions this offseason and will push the Lakers all the way.

Contract for Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers:



2020/21 $32,742,000

2021/22 $35,361,360

2022/23 $37,980,720

2023/24 $40,600,080

2024/25 $43,219,440 (P)



Total $190M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 3, 2020

