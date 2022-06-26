NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in former no. 1 pick but won’t pay max money

NBA and Eastern Conference team, the Atlanta Hawks, are keen on bringing in reinforcements this summer. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, the Hawks disappointed the following season and are keen to make big moves this summer.

One such target is Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Hawks are keen on Ayton but will not pay the max to acquire him. This could lead to the Detroit Pistons coming into play as they can afford to pay the center what he wants. Kirschner wrote:

"The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract. That may not be an option, as the Pistons, who have the cap space for a max contract, are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Ayton in free agency."

A move to the Pistons seems likely, as one of the biggest reasons why Ayton is keen on leaving the Suns is to sign a max deal. The center has seemingly fallen out with the franchise. The rift was further aggravated following Monty Williams' comments after being benched in the fourth quarter in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Should the Atlanta Hawks try to acquire Deandre Ayton?

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

The Atlanta Hawks have a vital summer ahead, if they are to make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference next year. They are trying to build around Trae Young and nearly succeeded by reaching the Conference Finals last year.

Ayton would go a long way in apeasing their superstar talent Young. The franchise is in desperate need of a big man who can make a difference on both ends, unlike Clint Capela Nurkic, who isn't a spring chicken anymore and has been linked with a move to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Deandre Ayton is the first Suns player with 25 points and 15 rebounds in a playoff game since Amar'e Stoudemire in 2007 Deandre Ayton is the first Suns player with 25 points and 15 rebounds in a playoff game since Amar'e Stoudemire in 2007 https://t.co/fSdW4IH78X

The center averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds during the 2021-22 season, shooting the ball better than 63% from the field while carrying little to no threat from the perimeter. Ayton is an old-school center who is a rim protector and is an incredible defender on the interior. This is something the Atlanta Hawks desperately need.

Utah Jazz talisman Rudy Gobert has also been linked with a move to the Hawks, but the franchise will have to trade for him. Meanwhile, Ayton is a restricted free agent which gives the Suns to match whatever offer he gets.

With that said, it is almost unlikely that Ayton will remain part of the Suns franchise at the start of next season as he has enough and more suitors out there for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far