NBA Rumors: Bol Bol could join Kevin Durant after Suns show interest in 7-foot-2 center  

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly interested in signing unrestricted free agent Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 center recently cleared his waivers which has made him an available target by many teams, the Suns included.

Bol was waived by the Orlando Magic following an improved season from the young center. He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season. It was his breakout year, making many fans and teams recognize his talents.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Suns are "said to have a level of interest" in Bol Bol after clearing waivers on Thursday, per @TheSteinLine

Bol is a talented, young big man who could provide a lot on both ends of the floor. Plus, he is capable of shooting from beyond the arc, which makes him the perfect center in today's league. Adding him will also make the roster younger, which could be beneficial as the Suns would need a young teammate throughout the season.

How does Bol Bol fit with the Suns?

Orlando Magic center Bol Bol

Bol Bol is a standout star in today's league who is capable of putting the ball through the hoop with ease. The Suns, on the other hand, have been addressing their depth issue this offseason. If Phoenix ends up signing Bol to a deal ahead of the new season, he could help out the bench production.

Looking at the Suns' roster, they've racked up decent big men who could back up Deandre Ayton. As free agency started, the front office signed Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu to short-term deals. Adding one more big man could further solidify their frontcourt needs.

Bol would be the perfect candidate for the Suns as he doesn't just do one thing. Compared to the two veteran big men they signed, Bol offers a lot more on both ends of the floor. He's a capable scorer who has the tools and physical attributes to score at will, making him a problem on the offensive end.

Once he starts shooting more efficiently from deep, he'll be a more complete player in the league.

Defensively, he has the length to bother shots and make it difficult for opposing players to score on him. Even if he's in the perimeter, Bol has the skills to stay in front of his man and not allow easy shots.

Fans have seen the sneak peek of Bol's potential last season that could be unlocked once he starts to get more chances at having some playing time. With the Suns looking to add another player to complete their roster, signing the Sudanese center could be the right choice.

