NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics enter the Lonzo Ball free agency sweepstakes

The Boston Celtics have been heavily involved in NBA rumors lately, as the franchise looks to add a starting point guard in the off-season. The Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the OKC Thunder, which has left them in dire need of a floor general.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics register interest in free agent Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics have identified Lonzo Ball as a potential target in NBA free agency.

However, considering the team's limited financial means this season, they will likely have to strike a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, which might involve them parting ways with one solid starter.

Here's what Charania said about the Celtics' interest in Lonzo Ball:

"The one thing to monitor over the next couple weeks will be the free agency of Lonzo Ball. He's going to be, most likely, a restricted free agent. The Pelicans are pursuing higher-level point guards, but Lonzo Ball himself has a very strong market."

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.6 points and 5.7 assists per game this season. So considering his profile, talent and age, he would be a perfect addition to the Celtics' roster.

Moreover, Ball is a brilliant playmaker and has a knack of making the right plays in the half-court, and his shooting also improved considerably during the 2020-21 season. Ball is a lockdown defender on the perimeter, and has the ability to guard the opposition's best guard.

Bulls, Celtics and Raptors are expected to show interest in Lonzo Ball, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/aYRiumHefl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2021

Currently, defensive maverick Marcus Smart and sophomore Payton Pritchard are the only players on the Boston Celtics' point-guard depth chart. It is imperative that the 17-time champions sign a point guard soon, but they are set to face massive financial hurdles along the way.

Following the Kemba Walker to OKC Thunder trade, NBA rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics have limited assets on their roster. The franchise would certainly like to keep hold of their first-round draft picks in case a star name becomes available during the course of the season.

The Celtics will be better off signing a player who they can accommodate in the $11-million room left off by Gordon Hayward's exception. Lonzo Ball is expected to make about $20 million per year, so the Celtics should save their resources for better players.

You may also like: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat emerge as possible landing spot for Ben Simmons in the 2021 off-season.

Edited by Bhargav