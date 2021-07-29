NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat latest contender as a possible landing spot for Ben Simmons in the 2021 offseason

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons has been an active part of the NBA trade rumors that have come out recently. The Australian international is expected to be part of a new team when the 2021-22 season starts, and it is believed that the 76ers front office is expecting hefty compensation in exchange for the defensive maverick.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat enter the race to sign Ben Simmons this summer

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Miami Heat are the latest team to enter the Ben Simmons sweepstakes. Here's what Amick had to say about Ben Simmons' trade situation -

"It’s looking increasingly likely that Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons will be on the move. One source close to the situation handicapped Miami, Toronto and Washington as the most likely landing spots."

Miami Heat are certainly a surprise entry on the list. The Heat are looking to add a point guard in the offseason, but the franchise going after a player of Ben Simmons' reputation is something even their most ardent followers wouldn't have guessed.

Ben Simmons had a strong regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers, as the point-forward tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He was a contender for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, which eventually went to Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.

As a follow-up to today’s column, a source with knowledge of Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons landscape is very much downplaying the Miami possibility. Also, as a sidenote, Simmons or his camp has not made any specific requests regarding possible landing spots.https://t.co/zRZKRui1EM — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 28, 2021

However, Simmons' performance took a severe hit during the postseason. He ended the playoffs with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He shot a dismal 34% from the charity stripe, which led to him receiving considerable flak. Ben Simmons was arguably the worst performer for the Philadelphia 76ers in the pivotal Eastern Conference semi-finals series against the Atlanta Hawks, and NBA trade rumors suggest that it prompted the 76ers' decision to part ways with him.

The Miami Heat have one of the best forward-center duos in the league in the form of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and adding Simmons to the mix will certainly make Erik Spoelstra's side a force to be reckoned with. However, with these three stars on the floor, spacing might turn out to be a serious concern. Hence, it is imperative that Pat Riley and co. keep hold of Duncan Robinson, who is a free agent this summer.

