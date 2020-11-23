Create
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics secure their biggest asset, tie down young superstar Jayson Tatum with a 5 year, $195 million max extension

Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 23 Nov 2020, 04:24 IST
Rumors
The 2020-21 NBA season will see the Boston Celtics look to overcome last year's playoff disappointment, as they lost the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. NBA Rumors suggest the Celtics front office is looking to go big this offseason, and a deal for Tristan Thompson is already in place. On that note, let's take a look at the latest update regarding the 17-time NBA champions.

NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum agrees on a 5-year extension with Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Boston Celtics have a strong roster and will be one of the prime contenders for the NBA championship next season. The team has two young talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with good role players and veteran presence around them. Head coach Brad Stevens will also have experienced center Tristan Thompson to rely on next season. 

The Boston Celtics have been handed a boost in their attempt to secure the future of their best player, as NBA Rumors indicate Jayson Tatum has signed a 5-year, $195 million extension. Tatum is an integral part of the Boston Celtics' starting lineup and has shown immense potential since he was picked by the franchise in the 2017 NBA Draft.  

The youngster announced his arrival on the big stage when an inexperienced Celtics team managed to take Lebron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were without their two biggest stars, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and Tatum rose to the occasion in their absence. 

This offseason has been headlined by some mega-money extensions for the 2017 NBA Draft class, with D'Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, and now Jayson Tatum signing new deals. NBA Rumors suggest that Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo could be next in line to sign a max extension. 

The Boston Celtics recently lost Gordon Hayward to Charlotte Hornets, which places extra responsibility on Jayson Tatum's shoulders for next season.

Published 23 Nov 2020, 04:22 IST
NBA Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown NBA Trade Rumors
