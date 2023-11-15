NBA Rumors: Brian Windhorst not confident Chicago Bulls will get massive haul for Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls may decide to trade Zach LaVine if they continue to struggle this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both the franchise and the All-Star guard have become open to the idea of engaging in talks with interested teams for a trade.

"NBA teams are probing the availability of two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine and there’s been increased openness from the organization and player about exploring a trade, league sources said," Charania tweeted.

However, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN is not optimistic about the Bulls' chances of getting the package they want in return for LaVine.

"I'm not sure that the Bulls would reap a massive reward for a [Zach] Lavine trade," Windhorst said during his podcast "The Hoop Collective", via Basketball on X.

Chicago has won only four of its first 11 games so far and will look to get back on track Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic (5-5).

3 teams reportedly expected to show interest in Zach LaVine

If things don't change for the Bulls soon, the franchise may look deeper into the possibility of shaking the roster up and trading Zach LaVine.

In that case, three teams are expected to show interest in acquiring the All-Star guard, who has four years left on the supermax deal he signed in the summer of 2022. Per the reports, these teams are the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

"So, Alex Caruso is obviously a Laker favorite, but Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan — those have been two guys the Lakers have been interested in for several seasons now — So, I look at those — maybe one of those three as a target for L.A. come the trade deadline, or maybe sooner," Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote regarding the Lakers' interest in LaVine.

The Heat are still pursuing a megastar to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and they are expected to be in the mix after failing to land Damian Lillard in the summer.

As for the Sixers, they have the players and picks to create a lucrative package but may be unwilling to bring a megastar so soon after the James Harden trade.

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey leading the way, Philadelphia is on top of the East with an 8-2 record. So, the Sixers may decide to wait a little longer before making a decision on how they will proceed. President Daryl Morey has expressed the desire to bring another megastar next to reigning MVP Embiid.

As for the Bulls, it appears that they want to keep DeMar DeRozan, who is on an expiring contract, moving forward, and move on from Zach LaVine.