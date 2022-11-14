NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets looking to trade Joe Harris

Following their lackluster start to the season (6-8), the Brooklyn Nets are looking to trade veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to Ric Bucher of FS1.

One of the primary reasons the Nets are shopping Harris is their presence in the top five in team payrolls this season. Brooklyn could cut back on some of their salaries by trading away Harris, who has two years and $38.6 million remaining on his deal.

“Both the [LA] Lakers and Nets are among the top five teams in player payroll this season. Both are also subject to a hefty luxury tax for having repeatedly gone over the threshold in the last few years,” Bucher said in his report.

“That’s why the Nets, league sources said, also hope to move long-range shooter Joe Harris, who is set to make $18 million this year and $19 million next season.”

Joe Harris has had a down year for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Through 12 games, he has averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.6 steals in 26.5 minutes per game.

He is also shooting just 41.4% and only 34.5% from deep. This comes despite Harris being a career 43.6% 3-point shooter on 4.8 attempts per game.

The Brooklyn Nets also have multiple other shooters on much cheaper deals, including Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale. Curry and O’Neale combined are making $17.7 million this season compared to Harris’ $18.6 million contract this season.

Despite Harris being 31 and having dealt with foot and ankle injuries recently, the Nets will be hopeful of finding a trade for him. He still offers a proven NBA skillset as a knockdown shooter that many contenders could use.

Perhaps a fresh start on a new team would also help Harris get back into his regular form.

For Ric Bucher's full report, click here.

What kind of player should the Brooklyn Nets target in a deal for Joe Harris?

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets, as currently constructed, desperately need size. The Nets do not have anyone on their roster above 6-foot-11. As a result, they rank just 25th in the NBA in rebounding at 40.8 rebounds per game.

Aside from salary cap relief, it would make sense for the Nets to target a bargain big man in any trade involving Joe Harris.

The Nets' best bet is probably going to be calling up a team that ranks at the bottom of the league in team 3-point percentage. Brooklyn will then need to sell a team on taking back Harris for a couple of smaller contracts, including a rotation-level big man.

With the NBA trade deadline not being until February 9, the Nets have more than enough time to wait for the right deal.

