NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers looking to re-unite Kevin Durant with James Harden

A recent NBA rumor has linked Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant with the Philadelphia 76ers. There were links between the two earlier in the offseason, and Sean Deveney of Heavy.com has speculated that the trade talks may have started again.

Kevin Durant has been quietly having an impressive season with the Nets. Although the team had a rough start to the season, they have managed to put together a couple of wins.

Given the sheer amount of drama Brooklyn faced in the offseason and early in the season as well, it is fair to say that the organization is in a bit of disarray. Especially with Steve Nash's dismissal and Kyrie Irving's suspension, the Nets have a lot of issues to navigate.

To add to the Nets' concerns, Heavy.com's Sean Deveney recently reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are still pursuing Durant. In a conversation with an Eastern Conference executive, Deveney learned that the 76ers still had an interest in the Nets superstar.

As per Deveney, the executive said:

"There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him.

"But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.”

The executive makes a solid point regarding the bridges between the Nets and the 76ers. Considering the manner in which the Ben Simmons-James Harden deal panned out for Brooklyn, the Nets may be averse to entering negotiations with Philadelphia.

Additionally, in light of their current superstar situation, Brooklyn are set to keep Durant on the roster for the foreseeable future.

In this regard, however, the exec also added an interesting point that suggested that the Nets could be interested if offered the right package.

Kevin Durant was linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason

Kevin Durant and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets bench

The Kevin Durant trade rumor saga was one of the primary storylines of the offseason. With Durant demanding a trade moments after the opening of free agency, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves in a problematic situation.

With Durant on the trade market, several teams inquired about a potential trade. In this regard, teams such as the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns emerged as frontrunners.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers were also briefly linked in trade talks for Durant. These rumors were only spurred by videos of Durant and 76ers star James Harden being spotted at a Travis Scott concert and the two working out together in Barcelona.

While the trade talks broke down and KD eventually found himself back with the Nets, the 76ers could still pursue Durant. However, they would have to give up a few valuable pieces to facilitate this trade.

As per Deveney, the executive mentioned Tyrese Maxey as an important piece in any trade talks. Given that Philadelphia don't have picks to offer, the Sixers will be forced to deal with their young star to acquire an established superstar.

