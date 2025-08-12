  • home icon
NBA Rumors: Cam Thomas seeks whopping $40,000,000 contract, compares his value to Jalen Green and Tyler Herro

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 12, 2025 02:39 GMT
Cam Thomas seeks whopping $40,000,000 contract, compares his value to Jalen Green and Tyler Herro. (Photo: IMAGN)
Cam Thomas seeks whopping $40,000,000 contract, compares his value to Jalen Green and Tyler Herro. (Photo: IMAGN)

Cam Thomas is one of the biggest names left in NBA free agency this offseason. Thomas is a restricted free agent, with the Brooklyn Nets still interested in retaining his services. However, the latest trade rumors suggest that the young guard is seeking a $40 million salary, comparing his value to that of players such as Jalen Green and Tyler Herro.

According to NetsDaily, they spoke with multiple sources regarding the situation between Thomas and the Nets. The 23-year-old guard reportedly sees himself as valuable as Jalen Green of the Phoenix Suns, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat and Immanuel Quickley of the Toronto Raptors.

Green will earn $33.3 million this season and the next, with a $36 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Herro signed a four-year, $130 million extension in 2022, with an annual salary of around $32 million. Quickley received a five-year, $165 million deal from the Raptors last season, earning $32.5 million per year.

"That's where he sees his market, if not higher," one of the sources told NetsDaily.

The report added that Cam Thomas' likely contract demand starts at $30 million per year, but he possibly prefers closer to $40 million. It's still unclear if the Brooklyn Nets have made an offer outside of a $6 million qualifying offer next season.

League sources also told NetsDaily that the Brooklyn Nets are not worried about losing Thomas since there are no teams with the salary cap to outright sign him to a contract. If any team signs him, a sign-and-trade needs to happen before it becomes official.

It's the same scenario as fellow restricted free agents such as Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors and Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls are facing this offseason.

Cam Thomas likely signing qualifying offer to stay in Brooklyn

Cam Thomas likely signing qualifying offer to stay in Brooklyn. (Photo: IMAGN)
Cam Thomas likely signing qualifying offer to stay in Brooklyn. (Photo: IMAGN)

While Cam Thomas has proven himself to be a great scorer in the NBA, he had a rough campaign last season due to injuries. Despite his injury woes, Thomas still sees himself as a valuable asset that deserves a huge extension from the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported over the weekend for his Off-Season Report on Substack that Thomas is likely taking the qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Nets are also reportedly not making a lot of effort to sign their best scorer to a new contract.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
