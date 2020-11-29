NBA Rumors: Championship contenders including the 2 LA rivals interested in signing Glenn Robinson

With the offseason entering its last leg, multiple NBA Rumors have emerged recently regarding some of the league's underrated players who are looking for a new destination for next season. Glenn Robinson is one of them and, according to the latest reports, the former Golden State Warriors player is attracting a lot of interest from multiple contenders this offseason.

As per the latest NBA Rumors, the LA Clippers, Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz have emerged as potential destinations for Glenn Robinson. The sharp-shooting swingman has had a journeyman career in the NBA, and is the modern 3&D wing that every team in the league could use. Robinson is most likely to join a contender such as the Clippers or the LA Lakers unless a huge offer is presented to him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Glenn Robinson with the 40th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played modest roles for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons before getting a bigger opportunity with an injury-depleted Golden State Warriors squad in 2019-20.

Robinson started 48 games for the Warriors, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 85.1% at the free-throw line. He had a career-high 25 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder and later matched that total against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson has shown a huge upside in recent years, and it is not a surprise to see NBA Rumors reveal significant interest in the player.

Sources: The Sacramento Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III. How would Robinson fit with the Kings and who else is pursuing him? Here's what we know ...https://t.co/wz4noKDsED — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 28, 2020

The Warriors traded Robinson and Alec Burks to the 76ers for three second-round draft picks in February. Robinson appeared in 14 games for Philadelphia, where he averaged 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. He had another 25-point game against the LA Lakers before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robinson appeared in just two games during the NBA restart in the Orlando Bubble after suffering an oblique muscle strain.

Beyond Client Glenn Robinson III(@GRIII) brings in the fall and celebrates fatherhood with ARI foundation event at Indianapolis pumpkin patch. https://t.co/8vtVpUit0X — Beyond Athlete Management (@beyond_am) October 11, 2020

