NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors interested in free-agent center Richaun Holmes

The Sacramento Kings' Richaun Holmes has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, and the latest NBA rumors suggest the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors are interested in his services.

Holmes is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is one of the best prospects in the center position.

NBA executives think the Hornets will go after Jarrett Allen and Richaun Holmes in free agency, Aaron Holiday will be available, and Daniel Theis could earn more than the mid-level exception. Those notes and more with @YossiGozlan on the @hoopshype podcast https://t.co/h6e7FLe66f — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 11, 2021

Richaun Holmes averaged a career-best 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in the 2020-21 NBA season. He also shot a whopping 63.7% from the floor.

NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey reported that the Toronto Raptors "are a team to watch in free agency" as a potential suitor for Richaun Holmes.

Meanwhile, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype said on a podcast that Holmes is among the players linked with the Charlotte Hornets.

More on the #Raptors interest in signing Richaun Holmes in #NBA free agency - https://t.co/OCCqe1rtuo — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 11, 2021

NBA Rumors: Exploring how Richaun Holmes can help the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets

Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings (right) in action

According to Massey's report, the Toronto Raptors are eager to make improvements to their frontcourt and are "intrigued" by the idea of signing Richaun Holmes to execute their plan. Here's what he said:

"It’s easy to see why a team would be interested in Richaun Holmes. He has developed into being one the NBA’s most efficient rim rollers and has a unique floater game for a big man. If the Raptors want Pascal Siakam to continue to become a more perimeter oriented player, Holmes could provide an intriguing balance as his long-term frontcourt partner."

The Toronto Raptors are looking to use Pascal Siakam in multiple ways to make the team better. If Richaun Holmes does join the team, Siakam can avoid being the aggressor in the paint and can play on the outside to give the Raptors a more versatile-looking frontcourt next season.

However, if there is any team that needs someone at the 5 for next season, it has to be the Charlotte Hornets. Both their centers from last season (Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller) are in free agency.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto had this to say about Richaun Holmes' links to the Hornets:

"They’ve got their free-agent centers on the market in Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Among the guys that have been linked is Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings free-agent center."

Yossi Gozlan said on the same podcast:

"Charlotte’s got the biggest need (at center)."

The Charlotte Hornets weren't as impressed by either Biyombo or Zeller last season. They were seen deploying forward PJ Washington at the center on numerous occasions, especially in the last few weeks of their campaign.

The addition of Richaun Holmes will give the Hornets more stability in that department. The team will also get a lethal scorer who can make shots consistently in the paint.

According to NBA rumors, Holmes' team is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of four years and $80 million. With multiple teams looking to acquire him, there is a very good possibility that he might be offered that kind of a sum.

Please help us provide better NBA/basketball coverage by taking this 30-second survey.

Also read: 3 things Denver Nuggets need to do to bounce back against Phoenix Suns | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh