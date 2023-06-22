NBA Rumors: Chris Paul, Fred VanVleet not on Philadelphia 76ers' radar

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their hands full this offseason as they try to bring back James Harden. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Sixers' priority is to re-sign Harden and are not interested in Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet.

According to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports, Philly will prioritize signing Harden to a new contract. The former MVP has been linked to the Houston Rockets, but it seems like he's coming back, especially with Doc Rivers out as coach.

Some potential replacements for Harden if he bolts out of Philly are Paul and VanVleet. However, Kaskey-Blomain reported that the Sixers won't trade for CP3 once the Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards deal becomes finalized. They're also unlikely to pursue VanVleet in free agency.

Chris Paul will either get bought out or traded by the Washington Wizards once the Bradley Beal deal becomes official. Paul, 38, prefers to go to the LA Clippers or LA Lakers, as he doesn't want to leave his family who resides in Southern California.

Paul was limited to just 59 games last season and missed the second round against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet will enter unrestricted free agency after declining his $22.8 million player option for next season. VanVleet is coming off a season where he averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Both players are not better than James Harden, who had a bounce-back season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers gauging interest for Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have no picks on Thursday's NBA draft. However, that could all change if they like an offer for forward Tobias Harris, who's entering the final year of his contract with the Sixers.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, teams like the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers are interested in Harris. The Pistons own the fifth overall pick in the draft, while the Pacers have the No. 7 pick. Pompey also noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown interest in Harris.

However, the Sixers are reportedly putting an "outrageous" price tag on Harris. They're not willing to part ways with Harris unless they get an offer or a package they really like. Harris averaged just 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

Harris remains valuable for teams like the Pistons and Pacers due to his experience. He's a veteran who could help a young squad throughout the long, challenging season.

