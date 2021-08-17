NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers interested in free agent wing Denzel Valentine

The Chicago Bulls have waived Denzel Valentine and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in the free agent's services. Valentine was selected by the Bulls in the 2016 NBA Draft as the 14th overall pick and was advertised as a three-point specialist, earning wild comparisons to Stephen Curry.

However, Denzel Valentine never became the player the Bulls expected him to become when they drafted him in the lottery. With career averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and 0.7 steals on just 35% shooting from beyond the arc, it is safe to say he failed to live up to expectations. Valentine's price is down quite a bit right now as he averaged worse numbers than his career average last season and his poor decision-making was on display.

No no no no no no no no no no no no Denzel Valentine!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l8yp4mroI9 — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) April 25, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in signing Valentine in NBA free agency and improving their wing depth.

NBA Rumors: Denzel Valentine might be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Denzel Valentine with the Chicago Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers are developing a great young team and evidently need wings more than forwards and centers. They locked up Jarrett Allen for five more years for $100 million and also drafted Evan Mobley as the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. They have Kevin Love on their roster alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Hence, it makes sense for the Cavaliers to target Denzel Valentine, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who can come off the bench and also occasionally play small forward.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have 'some interest' in Denzel Valentine, per @ChrisFedor pic.twitter.com/Au45IHEpQd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 17, 2021

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on the Cleveland Cavaliers' interest in Valentine,

"While exploring a bigger deal, the Cavs will continue to discuss the bottom-of-the-barrel wings that probably wouldn’t cost the mid-level exception. According to sources, there’s some interest in oft-injured Denzel Valentine who is said to be healthy."

Valentine has battled with a lot of injuries lately but is considered to be healthy right now. He also wouldn't cost the team their mid-level exception.

Although not the three-point shooter he was initially hyped up to be, Valentine still shoots decent from beyond the arc. At 33% shooting on nearly 4 attempts a game, a rebuilding team wouldn't care if he came off the bench and shot a few bricks every now and then. The Cavaliers' wing depth is Cedi Osman, Brodric Thomas and Damyean Dotson. Adding Valentine would help with the rotations behind Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

