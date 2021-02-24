NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks plan to target John Collins in restricted free agency

Much has been discussed about John Collins' future and the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Dallas Mavericks could be his new home next year. Collins turned down Atlanta Hawks' extension offer worth over $90 million at the start of the 2020-21 season and is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer.

There's a good chance that the Hawks trade John Collins ahead of the March 25 deadline and the Dallas Mavericks are keeping an eye on the situation. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Mavs will be among his suitors in restricted free agency next season. Fischer stated:

"If John Collins were to reach restricted free agency, expect the Mavericks to make a significant offer, according to league sources."

An explosive power forward by nature, the majority of John Collins' game takes place around the rim. Collins had a breakthrough campaign in 2019-20 where he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. However, his waning defensive ability and limited versatility on offense prevented the Atlanta Hawks from offering the max contract that he desired.

NBA Rumors: Is John Collins a viable option for Dallas Mavericks?

Can Collins slot alongside Doncic and Porzingis?

On paper, a pairing of John Collins and Kristaps Porzingis makes a ton of sense on offense. The former likes attacking the rim while the latter makes a living on the three-point line. But having this duo on the same lineup as Luka Doncic would have a ghastly impact on the Dallas Mavericks' defense.

The Mavs have also been looking to move Porzingis reportedly. If they do execute a trade for the Latvian, they'll be short on three-point shooting options and it's not too easy to find bigs who can stretch the floor. Collins' limited three-point ability would make him less desirable for the Dallas Mavericks.

Signing Collins won't be cheap either. The 23-year-old's numbers have dipped this season but he's still a vital cog in the Atlanta Hawks' lineup. Any franchise could submit a hefty offer sheet for him which may become undesirable for the Dallas Mavericks to top.

As such, it's fairly unlikely that GM Donnie Nelson would give the green signal to a John Collins pursuit in restricted free agency.

