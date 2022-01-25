NBA Rumors: Discussing Philadelphia 76ers' reported demands for a Ben Simmons trade with Sacramento Kings, including a key star player

The NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and the speculation surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is increasing.

One of the latest Simmons scenarios includes the Sacramento Kings. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Philadelphia has reached out to Sacramento about its desire to acquire young guard Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Simmons.

"For Simmons, the 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks ..."

Charania said the Atlanta Hawks have also entered discussions for Simmons. He said the package would involve John Collins, as well as Atlanta taking on the contract of Tobias Harris.

Could Sacramento make a move for Ben Simmons?

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons awaits a trade from the team

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has remained firm on his desire to be traded, as he has not played in a game this season. So it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia finally decides to move on from the versatile player. The trade deadline is Feb. 10.

While Simmons has drawn his fair share of criticism in recent years for his outside shooting, the 6-foot-11 star is one of the most versatile young players in the league. Simmons has built a reputation as one of the top defensive assets, as his versatility in defending multiple positions at a high level makes him unique. He's also a gifted playmaker who can be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

The latest report shows Philadelphia is asking the Sacramento Kings to include Tyrese Haliburton and draft compensation in return for Simmons.

There have been reports this year suggesting the Kings are not willing to part with Haliburton, so it remains to be seen if Sacramento would part with the second-year player. Haliburton, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft, has been sensational lately and looks like a franchise building block.

When it comes to a cap situation, there would need to be more parts included in the trade. Simmons just re-signed with the 76ers recently and has a cap figure of around $33.0 million, while Haliburton remains on his rookie deal.

Haliburton has been on a roll lately. He averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his last seven games while shooting 52.4% (48.8% from 3-point range).

Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

