NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers meeting with Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George doesn't have respect of LA Clippers teammates

It's been a tough few weeks for Doc Rivers. He was supposed to lead the LA Clippers to their first NBA Championship but eventually, he couldn't even help them progress to their first Conference Finals. After humiliation at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer decided to part ways with the 2008 NBA Champion. NBA rumors have predicted where Doc Rivers could end up next and the newest name to join the mix is the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers meeting Philadelphia 76ers for head coach role

Sixers GM Elton Brand

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a turmoil themselves. They parted ways with long-serving head coach Brett Brown after the franchise got swept by Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. They're on the lookout for someone who could bring some stability to a system that's all over the place and Doc Rivers could be that guy. As reported by Shams Charania, Rivers will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Former Clippers coach Doc Rivers will meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2020

Mike D'Antoni has been heavily linked with the Sixers but with Doc Rivers becoming available after parting ways with LA Clippers has changed the scenario.

Although Rivers' record as a coach cannot be doubted, he failed to infuse chemistry into a really talented Clippers side. He'll have the same task at hand if he joins the Philadelphia 76ers who also have really good pieces but lack a sense of direction.

NBA Rumors: Paul George not respected by his LA Clippers teammates

Disappointed Clippers players

A lot has been said about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after the LA Clippers' shock exit from the NBA Playoffs. The duo went 0-for-11 in the final quarter of Game 7 against Denver. It's evident from the fallout that George in particular isn't the most popular figure amongst his teammates.

But now there's been a lot of chatter once more following coach Doc Rivers' exit from LA Clippers. Ryan Russillo of The Ringer has claimed that Paul George wasn't respected by his teammates and that Kawhi Leonard wasn't the greatest leader either.

This surprised Doc. From what I’m told he thought he was ok. But this locker room was an even bigger mess than I think we realized. Kawhi has never had to be a vocal leader and PG doesn’t have the respect of his teammates. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 28, 2020

The LA Clippers need to regroup well and with a head coaching change set to take place, things won't be easy for this franchise to force a complete turnaround.

