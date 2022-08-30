NBA Rumors: German report claims 3x All-Star, Luka Doncic, smoked cigarettes, played cards, and drank Coca-Cola before World Cup qualifier game against Germany

Luka Doncic is enjoying summer basketball with the Slovenian national team. Before their matchup against Germany, however, there were reports that said Doncic was seen being too relaxed.

Luka Doncic is currently playing for his country at the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. He joined the team back in June where they beat Croatia in a lopsided game. Through four games, Doncic managed to lead the national team to a 3-1 record.

Their recent game against Germany proved to be a tough one for Luka's squad. Germany were able to snap Slovenia's winning streak with Doncic with a score of 90 - 71. Doncic produced his usual numbers but struggled to shoot consistently from the free throw line.

The German national team was led by the Houston Rockets' Dennis Schröder. He ended the game with 17 points and 10 assists. Franz Wagner from the Orlando Magic also helped defeat Slovenia by 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ahead of the matchup, there were reports of Luka Doncic's off-court activities. Both the German and Slovenian squads were in the same hotel and Luka was seen around the facilities. The evening before their game, the three-time All-Star was seen smoking cigarettes, playing cards and chugging down Coca-Cola.

Some might think that's the reason behind their loss and why Doncic shot poorly from the free throw line.

The matchup between the two European countries will be Luka Doncic's last national game this summer. The next window for Slovenia will be in November against Israel. Doncic will be rejoining the Mavericks sometime in September in preparation for the team's training camp.

Luka Doncic's new supporting cast is looking better than ever

After a surprising 2021-22 campaign, the Mavs are looking to carry off the momentum they had during the playoffs. Interestingly, they'll have a better supporting cast around Luka Doncic this season.

The Mavericks surprised everyone with the way they handled the pressure of postseason action. Dallas faced some early-season struggles with their squad last season. The lack of chemistry between Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis wasn't what they envisioned when they traded for the Latvian big.

Additionally, the entire roster had to adapt to Jason Kidd's system. For context, Kidd was named head coach after Rick Carlisle stepped down from the coaching job.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent JaVale McGee has agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, with player option for third season, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent JaVale McGee has agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, with player option for third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Dallas immediately traded for a talented big man while everyone was fixated on the 2022 playoffs. The Mavs were able to get Christian Wood in exchange for players who didn't get to see much action during the postseason. Additionally, they signed veteran big man JaVale McGee to a three-year $20 million deal.

It looks like the Mavericks aren't playing around anymore. They finally see the potential that their squad has and are doing everything they can to win their second title. With Luka Doncic as their leader, the Mavericks are a scary matchup for teams this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar