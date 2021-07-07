NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors a landing spot for Kevin Love if he gets bought out by Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love has fought tooth-and-nail in multiple finals against the Golden State Warriors, but the latest NBA rumors suggest he could end up joining the Dubs this summer. Love still has two years left on his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the relationship between the two parties has seemingly turned sour.

The Cavs are about to usher in a new era this offseason. They have the No.3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft that could be used to add a future All-Star. They're also looking at extensions for Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton this offseason, with Darius Garland likely to get a new deal next summer.

Kevin Love and the gigantic $60.2 million that he's owed over the next two seasons could act as deterrents to Cleveland's plans. As per Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Love could get bought out by the Cavs and the Golden State Warriors will then become a potential landing spot for him. Simmons wrote:

"There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors."

Kevin Love signed a four-year $120 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2018. Cavs GM Koby Altman continues to receive flak for this move even today. Love's production has only dipped since then and recurring injuries have impacted his playing time too. He averaged just 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.

NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Love a good fit for the Golden State Warriors?

If Kevin Love is successful in negotiating a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing him on a veteran-minimum deal would be a no-brainer for the Golden State Warriors. He is a three-level scorer who can rebound and defend.

Love's ability to stretch the floor will help ease the pressure off Stephen Curry. Curry would face fewer double-teams with another potent shooter on the perimeter. Love and Draymond Green playing together could make the Golden State Warriors' small-ball lineups even more effective.

The possibility of the Warriors adding Kevin Love completely hinges on whether the Cavs buy him out, though. Koby Altman is likely to attempt trading Love first because moving his contract entirely would give Cleveland more financial flexibility than negotiating a buyout. There are also a few teams with enough cap space to absorb Love's contract entirely as a salary dump if the right assets are attached.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to move Kevin Love in a trade this summer, per @AmicoHoops



"Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers." pic.twitter.com/B4ufXf0L82 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 1, 2021

Only time will tell where Kevin Love ends up, but a move to the Golden State Warriors is nowhere near being a foregone conclusion right now.

