NBA Rumors - Heat offered Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and several first-round picks for Bradley Beal 

Recent NBA rumors suggest that the Miami Heat tried to acquire Bradley Beal via trade. While the Heat came up short eventually, they were rumored to have offered a few of their key players and several first-round picks.

Beal has been the trending topic early in the offseason. After a report mentioned that the Washington Wizards were looking to trade Beal, the star guard was linked to several teams.

However, a no-trade clause in Beal's contract has created some complications. In this regard, the Miami Heat looked like a likely landing spot.

The Phoenix Suns also emerged as a likely landing spot recently and in a shocking turn of events, they came in and swept up the guard.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized. Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized.

The Suns managed to land Beal by trading Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, along with several second-round picks and pick swaps. Although the Heat came up short, a rumor suggested that they had offered a rather enticing package to Washington.

As per The Athletic's David Aldridge and Josh Robinson, Miami offered Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and several first-round picks.

RealGM @RealGM Heat Offered Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, First-Round Picks For Bradley Beal basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271979… Heat Offered Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, First-Round Picks For Bradley Beal basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271979…

This will have several implications for the Heat moving forward. With Beal off the market, it is likely that Miami will focus its attention on signing Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

How does Bradley Beal fit into Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns have certainly shaken up the order of things by acquiring Bradley Beal. However, does the move really benefit them in any way? Not necessarily.

The Suns have undoubtedly acquired a tremendous scoring force in Beal. However, with two generational scorers in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, there is no purpose in having another one come on board.

With Chris Paul on the way out, the Suns are also lacking a distinctive playmaker. While Booker can also play point, he may be underutilized in this position. Additionally, considering Bradley Beal's preferences as an offensive player, he may have to subdue a lot of his own instincts to assimilate with the team.

However, this could also be indicative of further changes in Phoenix. With a potential trade for Deandre Ayton in the works as well, the Suns can still bring in a quality point guard and big man.

The Suns are rumored to be targeting Malcolm Brogdon and John Collins. With this, they may have something interesting brewing.

