NBA Rumors: Insider lists Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto as most realistic landing spots for former #1 pick 

Portland doesn't appear to be a legitimate landing spot for Phoenix Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, according to the latest NBA rumors.

The Trail Blazers are expected to retain the services of starting center Jusuf Nurkic, ruling out the possibility of Ayton signing with them this offseason.

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops Blazers out on Deandre Ayton but all in on OG Anunoby. Suns may be in on Myles Turner, who shares agent with Ayton. Welcome to NBA offseason. hoopswire.com/trail-blazers-… Blazers out on Deandre Ayton but all in on OG Anunoby. Suns may be in on Myles Turner, who shares agent with Ayton. Welcome to NBA offseason. hoopswire.com/trail-blazers-… https://t.co/PjaiQlYnd4

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Deandre Ayton's most realistic landing spots are now Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto. Here's what Fischer wrote in his recent report:

"Ayton's most realistic landing spots outside of Phoenix appear to be Atlanta, Detroit and Toronto, which all would present intriguing sign-and-trade opportunities for the Suns."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit for DeAndre Ayton this summer.



(via B/R) The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit for DeAndre Ayton this summer.(via B/R) https://t.co/A0yygTClRg

The Phoenix Suns aren't willing to let their prized asset leave the franchise for nothing. They remain keen on a sign-and-trade and want to get the best value for the former #1 pick.

Deandre Ayton was a vital cog in Phoenix's run to the finals last year and helped them achieve a franchise-record 64-win 2021-22 campaign. He has emerged as one of the best two centers in the NBA over the last two years and will likely have a decent market.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Since Deandre Ayton was drafted we have talked about how important it was for him to use his dribble more. He did in this series more than he ever has before and it led to the best offensive stretch of his career.



He was 18-for-23 (78.3%) on shots he dribbled. Huge growth. Since Deandre Ayton was drafted we have talked about how important it was for him to use his dribble more. He did in this series more than he ever has before and it led to the best offensive stretch of his career.He was 18-for-23 (78.3%) on shots he dribbled. Huge growth. https://t.co/WMPhds4EVX

NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton to Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade for Myles Turner?

The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns could engage in a sign-and-trade featuring Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton, according to NBA rumors.

Indiana could steer further into a rebuild after trading veterans Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert at the trade deadline earlier this year.

They acquired a rising young star in Tyrese Haliburton through the Sabonis deal with the Kings. Indiana could be looking to build a team around the point guard. As a result, the Pacers are reportedly offering Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon in potential trades.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, league personnel have hinted that a sign-and-trade featuring Deandre Ayton and Myles Turner could take place.

"League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner. Turner and Ayton share the same representation," reported Fishcer.

NBA Analysis Network @HoopAnalysisNet The #NBA



"League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner."



(via The #Pacers and #Suns may be working on the framework of a Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner swap."League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner."(via @JakeLFischer 🚨The #Pacers and #Suns may be working on the framework of a Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner swap. 🚨 #NBA "League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner."(via @JakeLFischer) https://t.co/8QhgALBnBf

Deandre Ayton is still 23 years old and has already proved to be a key contributor to a title-contending team. His age makes him an ideal candidate to be a part of a rebuilding team. According to NBA rumors, the former #1 pick is seeking a bigger role offensively, and all four teams he's been linked with can offer him that.

Additionally, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto and Indiana have trade assets that could entice the Phoenix Suns. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds moving forward.

