NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant attracting interest from at least 3 other teams besides Denver Nuggets

Jerami Grant finally bore the fruits of years of hard work when he managed to hold his own against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets crashed out of the playoffs but the 26-year-old certainly left an impression, especially on LeBron James who spoke to the up-and-coming player after the conclusion of Game 5. That interaction led to several NBA rumors.

Now Jerami Grant has a player option for the 2020-21 season but he's hinted that he intends to become a free agent. The LA Lakers are yet to express an interest in the power forward but the latest rumors suggest that at least three franchises are vying for Jerami Grant's signature beside the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant has multiple suitors besides Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets obviously want to tie down Jerami Grant to a long-term contract. He's athletic, can take on the defensive assignments of superstars, and has a reliable jumper, all attributes that coach Mike Malone loves.

As things stand though, Denver will have serious competition in the free agency market. As reported by Mike Singer of the Denver Post, at least three other franchises are interested in Jerami Grant.

"At least three other teams are expected to have interest in luring Grant from the Nuggets, according to two league sources. Those three teams are the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons. Only a handful of teams will have cap space, including those three."

Singer added that Orlando Magic could also emerge as suitors if they make some trades to clear the required cap space.

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant looking at a big payday

Jerami Grant played a vital role for the Denver Nuggets last season.

Jerami Grant mostly came off the bench for Denver Nuggets in 2019-20, averaging 12 points on nearly 48% shooting from the field. But it's the playoffs where he really shined. Given his improved stock, NBA rumors have suggested that Jerami Grant could command anywhere between $14-16 million annually.

Although Denver Nuggets would love to re-sign him, they don't enjoy the same financial flexibility as Atlanta, Phoenix, or Detroit. Both the Hawks and Suns are expected to push for the playoffs next season so he'll also have the opportunity to become the wild card for either of those two franchises while being compensated well for his efforts.

