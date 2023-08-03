NBA Rumors: John Wall reportedly in talks with Italian team

Former NBA All-Star guard John Wall might be on his way out of the league. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Wall is negotiating a contract to join an Italian team next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Wall is in talks with Armani Milan about possibly bringing his talents to Italy. He last played for the LA Clippers, averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 34 games. He was traded back to the Houston Rockets in February but was waived.

Wall remained a free agent for the rest of the regular season and into the current offseason. He held a workout in Las Vegas last month but no teams signed him to a contract. He has only played a total of 74 games since the 2020-21 season due to a myriad of injuries.

John Wall debunks rumor

A few hours after the rumors of John Wall negotiating a deal in Italy went rampant, the 32-year-old guard was quick to debunk it. Wall called the report of Mundo Deportive "fake news" and it seems like he has no intentions of joining Armani Milan.

Another former NBA player Armani Milan is in talks with Armani Milan. The Italian team has also been linked with Nikola Mirotic, who left the league in 2019 to join Barcelona. Mirotic was named EuroLeague MVP in 2022.

Armani Milan plays in the Lega Basket Serie A which is the top basketball league in Italy. They are the reigning defending champions and are also playing in next season's EuroLeague.

Some of their current notable players include Nicolo Melli, Kevin Pangos and Alex Poythress. Melli had a two-year stint in the NBA from 2019 to 2021 with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Pangos played 24 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Poythress is a Kentucky product who went undrafted in 2016. He has 52 NBA games under his belt for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.

John Wall's NBA career

John Wall during his time with the Washington Wizards

John Wall was the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards out of Kentucky. Wall quickly established himself as one of the fastest guards in the league and was an All-Star by his fourth season.

The North Carolina native was a five-time All-Star with the Wizards from 2014 to 2018. However, his career trajectory changed when he suffered a left heel injury that needed surgery. During his recovery, an infection developed and he had to undergo treatment.

Wall then ruptured his left Achilles tendon after slipping at home. The Wizards then traded him to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 season. The Rockets sat him to start the 2021-22 season despite being healthy. He then signed with the Clippers last season but was traded back to the Rockets in February.

