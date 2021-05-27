NBA Rumors: Kelly Oubre looking for over $20M in the summer as Golden State Warriors contemplate moving rookie James Wiseman

After failing to make the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors could make some personnel changes in the offseason, according to NBA Rumors, as they look to bounce back in the next campaign. Although the Dubs performed above expectations, Steph Curry was a major reason for them finishing in the eighth seed. The Warriors eventually missed their opportunity to reach the postseason when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on home court.

Given the stature of the franchise and the pieces they currently have, it means they are a desired landing spot for players around the league. However, their salary cap situation will make it difficult for them to make moves in the market. In the latest NBA Rumors, the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman could be on the move this summer.

NBA Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr.'s camp believes he can earn north of $20m in next contract

Kelly Oubre Jr. becomes a free agent in the offseason

In Klay Thompson's absence, Kelly Oubre Jr. played a significant role for the Golden State Warriors this season. Prior to the All-Star break, he played 35 games as a starter, averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. After suffering a wrist injury on the 9th April, though, Oubre Jr. missed 15 of the Golden State Warriors' last 20 games as well as both of their play-in tournament matchups.

With his impending free agency, there have been NBA rumors circulating all year about Oubre Jr.'s future with the franchise. Coach Steve Kerr has stated that Klay Thompson will resume his starting position next season, putting Oubre Jr. at a crossroads in his contract debates with the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors may be willing to offer him a new deal, but not at the price his camp currently believes he is worth.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently spoke about the forward on their podcast:

"The sense I’ve gotten from a league source is that Oubre and his camp think they can get over $20 million (annually), and he ideally wants a long-term deal. The two-year, $30 million deal that he did when he was with the Suns is not something he’s looking to do. I don’t get the sense that while Golden State is open to keeping him, to pay him $20 million or more, that’s something they want to do."

DUNK of the Night: February 2nd



👉 Kelly Oubre Jr. of the @warriors pic.twitter.com/WyXjYlaTnY — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 3, 2021

Although Kelly Oubre Jr. would be a luxury asset to have for the Golden State Warriors off the bench next year, it is doubtful he would want to take up this role. Instead, he will likely look for consistent minutes as a starter elsewhere if the franchise cannot meet his contract demands.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors could listen to offers for James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman with Draymond Green

In Scotto's comments, he also discussed the Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman. While the 20-year-old's name hasn't been in as many NBA rumors as Oubre Jr.'s, his future with the franchise may be less secure than previously thought.

"A league source told HoopsHype that while Golden State is not looking to trade James Wiseman, they would listen if an All-Star player was on the table and one becomes available this summer in potential trade talks."

Wiseman, along with the Golden State Warriors 2021 1st-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, could be the bridge between the franchise's present and future success. With Steph Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, they have the opportunity to chase a championship next year and with their young players, the team could continue to contend for years to come.

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman's rookie season pic.twitter.com/O8OCYOIqLI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2021

But that is not to say they wouldn't listen to offers for Wiseman and he, along with the T-Wolves and their picks, could end up elsewhere in the offseason for a star. As recently as 2019, the Warriors brought in D'Angelo Russell, only to trade him again after saying they wouldn't.

Wiseman is the sort of traditional center that coach Steve Kerr likes. He still has a way to go in his development but could be the franchise's future star if they choose to go down that route and focus on the long-term.